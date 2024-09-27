Every Look Cardi B Wore At Paris Fashion Week SS25

Getty Images

Cardi B is one of our favorite fashion muses as of late. Yesterday at Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, she arrived in a head-to-toe look by the house. Styled by fashion maven Kollin Carter, the rapper’s look was a nod to the past of Mugler and its future. Throughout the week Carter has been displaying his wealth of knowledge in regard to what the rapper feels the most confident in sensual and experimental pieces by Rabanne, Mugler, and more.

For Mugler the stylist outfitted Cardi B in a slick, plunging neckline gown that created an abstract shape at her chest, like inverted blazer lapels. At her hips, the silhouette gets more interesting with a square-shaped extension, making her waist look even smaller. She also wears a black pair of sheer tights, so the tattoos on her leg are still visible–this somehow adds more edginess to her look. On her feet, a pair of pointed-toe shiny heels complete her outfit ever so fittingly.

The rapper’s hair was also exquisitely designed. It was reimagined into an Avant-garde triangular-shaped bang, referencing a headpiece by Mugler from its Spring/Summer collection in 1997. The black dress she’s styled in is nothing like what we’ve seen her wear before, this look evokes a true fashion lover’s taste.

Later that evening Cardi B attended a Byredo and Dazed after-party in a black fur coat and one-piece outfit topped off with statement-making sunglasses and a diamond necklace with pendants throughout.

Separately to attend the Messika presentation she donned a black gown that accentuated her curves. Her hair was delicately turned into an elegant updo.

On Thursday Cardi B also took a Rick Owens look for a spin. The knit number was perfectly paired with a dramatic high-shouldered jacket.

At the Balmain presentation earlier in the week the artist donned an exquisite green faux fur coat with a striking belt and oversized golden earrings.

That’s not all Cardi B was also captured wearing an eccentric Rabanne disc gown to the brand’s presentation on Wednesday.

This Mugler moment and all of the others lets us know that she’s here to stay regarding the fashion scene. She’s already pulling off more looks like her beige Avant-garde Rick Owens look, so it’s only a matter of time before she becomes a new fashion muse. Arguably, she’s already taken that monicker.