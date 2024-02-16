Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Wears Archival Mugler, The Met Gala Announces Its Theme, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was full of noteworthy moments we had to highlight. First up, Zendaya’s show-stopping Dune: Part Two London premiere look which featured archival Mugler, styled by the one and only Law Roach. Next, the Met Gala’s 2024 theme was revealed today leading to whispers of what will be expected to hit the carpet at the lauded event. Bourbon brand Woodford Reserve has announced a partnership with designers Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is dipping her toes into design. This week Boss officially shared that it has tapped Campbell to create a new line of apparel. Project Runway’s Laurence Bass presented a collection at New York Fashion Week. The Fall/Winter 2024 pieces shown at the Paramount Building in Times Square were inspired by war and peace.

To stay up-to-date on all things fashion, keep scrolling.

Zendaya Wears Archival Mugler

Thanks to image architect and stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s recent Dune: Part Two premiere look was a head-turner. Roach conjured an archival Mugler futuristic piece from 1995 for the actress. The robot-like outfit was sensual like no other red carpet gown and was the perfect fit for an interstellar-inspired film. The details on this suit are impeccable with silver panels as armor and clear panels revealing skin at the breast, torso, arms, and legs. You’d think Roach wouldn’t have added any accessories but, contrarily, he masterfully styled Zendaya with a diamond necklace over the neck of the suit with a blue gem directly in the middle.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Met Gala’s Theme Has Been Announced

The Met Gala, which will occur on May 6 has just announced its theme of the year: “The Garden Of Time.” The 2024 exhibition of the night will be entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code is also inspired by a short story of the same title written by J.G. Ballard in 1962 about a Count and Countess who live in a blissful dystopian reality and are just holding onto it as much as they can. The co-chairs of one of fashion’s biggest nights will include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny to join the editor-in-chief of Vogue and head chairperson of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour.

Woodford Reserve Partners With Sergio Hudson And Anifa Mvuemba

Bourbon brand Woodford Reserve recently partnered with Sergio Hudson and Anifa Mvuemba for a New York Fashion Week dinner and is currently working on a new collaborative collection. The celebratory dinner was titled “A Spectacle for the Senses.” The new collection that Hudson and Mvumba were selected to create will be a reflection of the Woodford Reserve’s 200 flavor notes through fashion called “The Flavor Note Collection.” The collection will debut at the 150th Kentucky Derby.

Woodford Reserve

Naomi Campbell Tapped To Create A New Line At Boss

Naomi Campbell is venturing into a new endeavor with Boss, the German fashion brand. The forthcoming 44-piece collection includes a classic leopard print trench coat, a double-breasted gray suit, a leopard print tracksuit, sweatpants, and more. The line is a representation of Campbell’s fast-paced, on-the-go life that is filled with constant travel. “These are the kinds of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle. Always on the move, always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style,” she said to The Guardian.

Laurence Basse Releases New Collection

Project Runway alumna Laurence Basse debuted her first solo show this week. Her collection featured leatherwork, tones of black with hues of pink, blue, green, and sheer metallics incorporated. Looks like a two-piece leather gown and custom-designed chainlink jewelry created in partnership with Mr. O Atelier hit the runway. Recycled fur pieces designed by Basse and Tas Kletsidid were also included. Basse tapped a longtime friend Mykel C Smith to produce the debut show.