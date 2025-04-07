HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2025 Dreamville Festival, March Madness, Normani, Doechii And More

With the spring season in full swing, celebrities from all over attend release parties, film premieres and annual music events from LA to NYC.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – March 20, 2025: Normani appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing April 4, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times
By Okla Jones ·

The first week of April was definitely one to remember, as Black Hollywood represented to the fullest at some of the premiere events around the country.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the fifth and final Dreamville Festival took place, featuring celebrities such as Normani – who was the celebrity bartender at the “Hennessy Highline” – Coco Jones, Erykah Badu, Tems, and many more. Down in the great state of Texas at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Doechii and DJ Miss Milan rocked the crowd, further solidifying their place as one of the most talented duos in the music industry.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners premiered at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 3, while David Oyelowo, Simon Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, and the rest of the ‘Government Cheese’ cast hit the red carpet to unveil Apple TV+’s highly anticipated sitcom.

Take a look at the stars that hit the town this past week.

