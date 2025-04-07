Star Gazing: 2025 Dreamville Festival, March Madness, Normani, Doechii And More

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – March 20, 2025: Normani appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing April 4, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

The first week of April was definitely one to remember, as Black Hollywood represented to the fullest at some of the premiere events around the country.



In Raleigh, North Carolina, the fifth and final Dreamville Festival took place, featuring celebrities such as Normani – who was the celebrity bartender at the “Hennessy Highline” – Coco Jones, Erykah Badu, Tems, and many more. Down in the great state of Texas at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Doechii and DJ Miss Milan rocked the crowd, further solidifying their place as one of the most talented duos in the music industry.



Ryan Coogler’s Sinners premiered at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 3, while David Oyelowo, Simon Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, and the rest of the ‘Government Cheese’ cast hit the red carpet to unveil Apple TV+’s highly anticipated sitcom.



Take a look at the stars that hit the town this past week.

Normani bartends the “Hennessy Highline” at Dreamville.

Normani and Jeff Teague in Raleigh.

Mannie Fresh doing what he does best.

Viola Davis attends the London photocall for ‘G20.’ LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Viola Davis attends the London photocall for “G20” in Trafalgar Square on April 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

The Hodge Brothers in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: (L-R) Aldis Hodge and Edwin Hodge attend Prime Video’s “The Bondsman” New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Loren LoRosa attends her launch party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: Loren LoRosa attends The Latest With Loren LoRosa Launch Party on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Lizzo at The 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Lizzo at The 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hanger on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The cast of ‘Government Cheese’ at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Bokeem Woodbine, Evan Ellison, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Simone Missick and David Oyelowo speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “Government Cheese” at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on April 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Zoe Saldaña speaks onstage during Disney Studios at CinemaCon 2025 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Jordan family at the ‘Sinners’ premiere in NYC. “Sinners” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Danielle Brooks attends Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York Premier. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Danielle Brooks attends Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Jayme Lawson on the red carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Jayme Lawson attends Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Wunmi Mosaku at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Wunmi Mosaku attends the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Michael B. Jordan share a moment. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: (L-R) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Michael B. Jordan attend the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tramell Tillman and Naz Perez in conversation. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: (L-R) Tramell Tillman and Naz Perez attend a conversation at 92NY on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Joey Bada$$ attends sUPosium 2025. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Joey Bada$$ attends sUPosium 2025 on April 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Dawn Staley is a winner in our book. TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 06: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks walks off the court after defeat to the UConn Huskies during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Tisha Campbell attends the LA opening night of ‘Games Women Play.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Tisha Campbell attends the LA opening night of “Games Women Play” a stage play at The Orpheum Theatre on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Naomi Booker, Claudia Jordan, Erica Young, Flex Alexander, Jill Marie Jones, Chico Bean, Brian J. White and Demetria McKinney. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: (L-R) Naomi Booker, Claudia Jordan, Erica Young, Flex Alexander, Jill Marie Jones, Chico Bean, Brian J. White and Demetria McKinney attend the LA opening night of “Games Women Play” a stage play at The Orpheum Theatre on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Normani takes a photo of Jennifer Hudson on set. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – March 20, 2025: Normani appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing April 4, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Doechii performs at the March Madness Music Festival. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 04: Doechii performs onstage for the AT&T Block Party during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival)

DJ Miss Milan in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 04: DJ Miss Milan performs onstage for the AT&T Block Party during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival)