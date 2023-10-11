Cardi B’s Most Exciting Archival Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Cardi B’s birthday is today and in celebration we had to show off her top archival looks. The chart-topping rapper from the Bronx has come a long way with her success story. Due to the talent of her longtime stylist Kollin Carter she has become largely known for her eye-catching looks. Both Kollin and Cardi have consistently pushed boundaries and embraced archival fashion looks that have set trends and made headlines due to the bold and experimental risks they’ve taken together, making her a style icon. Some of her most memorable archival fashion looks include pieces from legendary brands like Mugler, Rabanne formerly known as Paco Rabanne, and Chanel, all expertly executed by Carter.

One of Cardi B’s unforgettable moments in Mugler was at the 2019 Grammy Awards when she graced the red carpet in a vintage baby pink and black peacock couture gown by the brand. This breathtaking ensemble featured a structured black velvet bodice and an extravagant shell-like skirt with a thigh-high slit. The look was a tribute to Thierry Mugler’sfuturistic designs from the ’90s. It perfectly captured Cardi’s fearless and extravagant fashion persona. She wore another Mugler piece in a similar silhouette with black lacing and lots of feathers for her performance on stage later that same night.

In another memorable appearance, Cardi B channeled the spirit of Paco Rabanne at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. She donned a glimmering two-piece ensemble crafted from gold metal discs, reminiscent of Rabanne’s iconic chainmail designs from the ‘60s. The outfit exuded luxury and showcased Cardi’s affinity for high fashion. Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s stylist, has played a pivotal role in curating these iconic archival fashion moments. Carter’s keen eye for a true fashion moment has helped the artist become a household name in the fashion industry as she redefines red carpet looks. She stands on the backs of titans like Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and countless others who’ve paved the way for her within the female rap canon–and she is still reinventing the wheel with each special appearance.

Keep scrolling to see the best of her archival fashion moments styled by her right hand man Kollin Carter below.

01 Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier F/W 1995 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

02 Wearing Mugler A/W 1995 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B performs onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

03 Wearing Paco Rabbane A/W 2020 and S/S 2021 LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 5: Cardi B presents the award for Best Rap Album at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

04 Wearing Mugler A/W 1995 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B arrives at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

05 Wearing Mugler From A/W 1995 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Cardi B. attends the “Thierry Mugler : Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

06 Wearing Chanel Belt From A/W 1995 Vexclothing