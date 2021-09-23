It’s Time For Libras To Shine! 27 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays Under The Sign
Libras, it’s time for you to bask in the spotlight. The air sign‘s time is upon us, so from September 23 – October 22 it’s all about the justice-loving Libra.

If you’re among those whose birthday falls between those dates, check out this explainer on how your love language manifests based on your Zodiac sign. And if your bestest friends or your closest kin are proud Libras, review this list of gifts they’ll be sure to appreciate on their special day.

For everybody else, scroll below to see a list of famous Libras you may not have known identify with this sign.

*This article was originally published September 23, 2017

01
Bruno Mars

Mars celebrates his birthday Oct. 8.

Christopher Polk
02
Toni Braxton

Braxton has much to celebrate with an album on the way and a new single out. The singer turns a year older on Oct. 7.

Frazer Harrison/2017 Getty Images
03
Ashanti

The Grammy-winner’s birthday is Oct. 13.

Jason LaVeris
04
Usher

The singer turns another year older on Oct. 14.

Tim Mosenfelder
05
Will Smith

Smith celebrates his birthday Sept. 25.

getty images
06
Serena Williams

The tennis star and mom’s birthday is Sept. 26.

Luisa Dörr for TIME
07
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia’s birthday is October 15.
08
Ray Charles

Charles would have been 91 on Sept. 23.

getty images
09
Tisha Campbell

The actress celebrates her birthday Oct. 13.

paul_june

10
Bernie Mac

The late comedian would have turned 64 on Oct. 5.

Getty
11
Nick Cannon

Cannon turns 37 on Oct. 8.

Scott Olson/
12
Snoop Dogg

Snoop celebrates his birthday Oct. 20.

Tasia Wells
13
MC Lyte

The rapper’s birthday is Oct. 11.

Greg Noire
14
Amber Rose

Rose celebrates her birthday Oct. 21.

Jim Spellman/
15
Lil Mama

The rapper and actress celebrates her birthday Oct. 4.

Gilbert Carrasquillo
16
Jermain Dupri

Dupri turns 45 Sept. 23.

Paras Griffin
17
Ne-Yo

The singer celebrates his birthday Oct. 18.

18
T-Pain

The singer-songwriter’s birthday is Sept. 30.

Larry Marano/Getty Images
19
Christina Milian

Milian’s birthday is Sept. 26. 

getty
20
Beverly Johnson

The iconic model celebrates her birthday Oct. 13.

David Livingston/Getty Images
21
Lil Wayne

The rapper turns 39 Sept. 27.

Scott Dudelson/WireImage
22
Kevin Durant

The NBA star celebrates his birthday Sept. 29.

Andrew D. Bernstein—NBAE/Getty Images
23
T.I.

The rapper’s birthday is Sept. 25.

John Sciulli/
24
Joy Bryant

The actress and former model celebrates her birthday Oct. 18.

Todd Williamson
25
LisaRaye McCoy

The flawless beauty celebrates her birthday on Sept. 23.

J. Countess/Getty Images Portrait
26
Jeezy
The expectant father celebrates his birthday September 28.
27
Donald Glover
Actor and artist Donald Glover’s b-day is September 25.

