It’s Time For Libras To Shine! 27 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays Under The Sign

Libras, it’s time for you to bask in the spotlight. The air sign‘s time is upon us, so from September 23 – October 22 it’s all about the justice-loving Libra.

If you’re among those whose birthday falls between those dates, check out this explainer on how your love language manifests based on your Zodiac sign. And if your bestest friends or your closest kin are proud Libras, review this list of gifts they’ll be sure to appreciate on their special day.

For everybody else, scroll below to see a list of famous Libras you may not have known identify with this sign.

*This article was originally published September 23, 2017