These Are The Best Workouts For Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever noticed how you’re drawn to do or feel certain things based off of characteristics of your zodiac sign? Many who believe in astrology (we recognize there are some people who don’t) believe that there is a connection between your astrological sign and certain personality traits. So it’s only natural that this would impact how we work, love and of course sweat it out during our workouts.
Never thought of it that way? That’s fair.
Some signs thrive on independence and being alone, so it’s only natural that they may want to exercise solo, while others are energized being surrounded by other people and need to be around others to get them through a heart pumping workout. Some need motivation in the form of accountability partners while others are self-starters and can succeed on their own.
No matter what your zodiac element—earth, fire, water, or air— there’s a workout that will fit any personality type.
01
Aries, Leo and Sagittarius
These fire signs have plenty of inspiration, motivation and passion. They’re typically the ones who won’t need convincing to go to workout because they’re the annoying self-starters who have planned all their sweat sessions for the week (spoiler alert: in the gym, other signs are most annoyed by these signs). What better way to satisfy the needs of these signs than an all out HIIT workout? You can sign up for a free
14-day trial with Burn Boot Camp to get a taste of what these signs get inspired by.
02
Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces
These water signs are intuitive (because they feel all the things), nurturing, can get lost in deep thought and tend to choose workouts based on how they feel. They’re “emotional” remember? A workout that is ritualistic and calming like Yoga is perfect for a water sign’s intuitive and thoughtful nature. CorePower Yoga
is currently offering free streaming live classes.
03
Gemini, Libra, Aquarius
These air signs are thinkers and dreamers — with a mind of swirling thoughts and ideas. They need spontaneity and to constantly be challenged, but often need to get out of their heads because of all the ideas flying around. A workout that helps clear their head like cycling is a fast paced adrenaline rush that not only helps burn calories but gives them a break from constantly trying to come up with the next big idea. Try the Peloton App
at home, now free for 90 days, if you want to get a good workout with this sign.
04
Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn
These earth signs have elements of patience, stability and strength. A workout that is organized and ritualistic like barre is perfect for an earth sign’s grounded nature. SideBarre DC
is currently offering free workouts via their Instagram page, to help these signs build and tone in all of the right places, sculpting their best body yet.