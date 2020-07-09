The Best Nail Color For You Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Most of us think about summer as the time for all things bright-hued and airy—even down to our nails. But when it comes to beauty the only rule to follow is that there are no rules. That doesn’t mean guidance is off the table, though. So this summer, we asked Adama Sesay, astrologist and founder of Lilith Astrology what nail colors we could all explore this season based on our zodiac signs.
“Certain colors and hues can bring out the best energy of your sign,” Sesay tells ESSENCE. “You may also lean towards these colors based on your sun sign but you can also apply this to your Venus sign. Venus in your birth chart represents what you find aesthetically appealing or beautiful. It is the planet ruling beauty and right now it’s in Gemini, so it’s not affecting all signs.”
Check out her nail hue recommendations for your sign below and the Black-owned nail polish brands where you can shop them.
TOPICS: Beauty Nails Black nail trends nails nails by the zodiac summer nails
01
Aries
Red is the color of passion and fits this fire sign. A bold cheek, lip or nail can also feed your flames. Let LaPierre Cosmetics' "Psychopumps Pumps" be your new go-to.
Instagram/@lapierrecosmetics
02
Taurus
A deep green is indulgent yet pretty. Taurus tends to be down to earth with their style.
Go for "Keep It A Hunnit" from Breukelen Polished. It's the color of money—something else Taurus loves!
Instagram/@ breukelenpolished
03
Gemini
Try a trendy pop of color like yellow or hot pink. Geminis can get bored easily! "U R My Sunshine" from LaPierre Cosmetics is just the right hue.
Instagram/@ lapierrecosmetics
04
Cancer
Traditional styles tend to suit a Cancer. A pale gloss or subtle hue is the perfect pairing to their no-makeup makeup look. Try Pear Nova gels in "Novacaine" or "Still Life."
Instagram/@pearnova
05
Leo
Flashy is Leo's middle name. Electric pink lipstick with a vibrant highlighter can feed your lioness spirit. Evoke that with your nail polish too! Indulge in "French Rose" from Àuda.B.
Instagram/@ auda_b
06
Virgo
Virgos are meticulous and for them less is more. Top off your natural look with a burgundy lacquer and black defining mascara. Ari Nail Lacquer in "Boldness" will feed your spirit.
Ari Nail Lacquer
07
Libra
A pale pink polish is perfect for a Libra. Classic beauty is typically what you're drawn to. Check out "Heavenly Bliss" from Bernadette Thompson.
Instagram/@bernadettenails
08
Scorpio
Typically an intense sign, Scorpio can rock darker colors. A bold cat eye with a deep mauve polish can channel your inner femme fatale. Rock out with "Très Mocha" from 25th & June.
Instagram/@25thandjune
09
Sagittarius
You are the fun-loving sign of the zodiac Sag! Taking risks is easy for you. A stand out bronze can get the good times rolling. Try Dimension Nails' shimmery "Autumn."
Dimension Nails
10
Capricorn
Capricorns need to go from the boardroom to drinks easily. A bold red lacquer and classically lined eye is perfect for you to layer a little extra on after a busy day at the office. Try "The First Lady" by Àuda.B.
Instagram/@ auda_b
11
Aquarius
You love to do your own thing Aquarius! Try a coral pink or electric blue to stand out from the crowd. We recommend Polish and Co's "Bout That Life."
Instagram/@polishandco
12
Pisces
A pearlescent or pale pink hue is perfect for the free spirit of the zodiac. 25th & June's "Untouchable" has just the shimmer you need Pisces.
Instagram/@25thandjune