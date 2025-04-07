Where To Buy Olaolu Slawn X Nike Air Max 90

Nike

British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn teamed up with Nike for a limited edition collaboration, unveiling the Slawn X Nike Air Max 90 in two colorways: white and black. The black silhouette was the latest delivery on April 4, both designs were initially released as a pack on March 1.

While Slawn has previously delved into apparel design, the recent releases were his first collaboration with a major brand like Nike. The marketing campaign featured his sketches, with visuals of him being drawn into the world of his own artwork—an aesthetic reflected in the design of the shoes.

Slawn, Alex Osah, and OG Kids Paris teamed up to create a striking video ad for the sneaker. The ad featured the artist in his studio, struggling with a piece of artwork, when suddenly, the entire room is engulfed in white paint, covering both his paintings and him. As the paint settles, he transforms into one of his cartoon characters and begins a mighty fight for justice. In this visually captivating ad, Slawn’s paintings come to life in a way they’ve never been seen before, bringing his art to a new level.

The artist is renowned for his large-scale paintings, which often feature his distinct characters with exaggerated red mouths or animated cartoon-like figures. Through these playful yet poignant depictions, he critiques societal issues, including race. Last year, Artsy acknowledged Slawn as one of the fastest-growing visual artists. However, with the high price points of his paintings, not everyone can access his work. Embracing a more inclusive approach, Slawn began incorporating apparel into his offerings, such as t-shirts, slides, and other merchandise, making his art more accessible to a wider audience.

The limited edition black Air Max 90 sneakers sold out almost instantly upon release on the SNKRS app in select regions. At the moment, resale sites including StockX are offering the shoes with prices starting at $170.

