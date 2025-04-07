Ricky Bell And Wife Amy Expecting First Child After 20 Years Of Marriage, And Everyone’s Thrilled

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

New Edition’s Ricky Bell and his wife Amy Correa Bell just shared incredible news with their fans. The couple is having their first child together after 20 years of marriage. They made the thrilling announcement in two sweet Instagram posts.

The 57-year-old Bell Biv DeVoe singer wrote, “Reservation for 3 🎞️🤍,” in a caption under three images of them sitting in a classic car, holding hands and laughing while walking down a busy street. Her bump peaked through a white button-down shirt.

Amy, 42, also shared the news on her Instagram page. “Past, present and the future,” she wrote in a caption under an image of her wearing a crop top and posing in a classic car with Ricky.

The outpouring of love from fellow stars and fans excited about the news in the comment section was real. Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky’s New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe bandmate, couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed with joy knowing you and Ricky will be amazing parents!” he commented on Amy’s page. “Thank you for letting the cat out the bag because I was about to burst trying to keep it a secret. Love y’all to life…!” DeVoe and his wife Shamari also found themselves waiting some time before conceiving, welcoming twin boys in 2017 after being married for 10 years.

Actress Meagan Good, who is close friends with Amy and directed the couple’s music video for their joint song “Gold,” also added to the love fest.

“This literally just made me cry. Love all 3 of you,” the Harlem actress wrote.

The overjoyed couple spoke about their hopes for expanding their family back in 2018 during a VladTV interview.

“This guy is’ on tour year round,” Amy said when asked why they weren’t parents yet. Ricky interjected, adding, “And it just hasn’t happened for whatever reason, but we’re actually going to plan it at the end of this tour.” The singer added that they were hoping to renew their vows after 15 years of marriage. “And hopefully she’ll be walking down the aisle pregnant.”

The couple got married on September 18, 2004, and had unique nuptials as they did a double wedding with Ralph Tresvant, Ricky’s friend and New Edition bandmate. The pregnancy news is also timely considering the longtime couple just marked 20 years together in September 2024, which is a beautiful achievement, especially in Hollywood.

“Don’t give up when the sh-t hits the fan, because that’s what most people do,” Amy told ESSENCE previously about making their love last despite numerous hurdles. “It’s like they get hurt and they can’t overcome it. They’re just so hurt, that they’re responding out of their hurt, but you have to look beyond the hurt and actually see why are you with this person…what’s your purpose together?”

She added, “You’re never going to meet someone that has it all together. Everyone’s going to have issues. But you just have to decide, are you going to be the person I decide to work stuff out with for the rest of my life or not? And I think we already decided a long time ago no matter what, we’re going to give it our best shot. We definitely leaned on help from God and godly people that are good examples to our lives.”

And they’re still going strong. Congratulations to the Bells on their little one on the way!