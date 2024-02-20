NBA Star Victor Wembanyama And Louis Vuitton Join Forces

Louis Vuitton

The San Antonio Spurs’ number one rookie from the NBA 2023 draft Victor Wembanyama has been announced as Louis Vuitton’s latest brand ambassador. The budding basketball star went to the draft pick dressed in a forest green Louis Vuitton suit, so it’s no surprise the French fashion house had its eye on the player. At just 20 years old, standing at 7 feet 4 inches tall, Wembanyama has a full career ahead of him.

“Striving for excellence and with a perpetual honing of craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has blazed a trail, excelling in a career that is only just beginning,” said a Louis Vuitton spokesperson in a statement to WWD.

Louis Vuitton

Previously, Wembanyama played for the basketball club Metropolitan 92 before becoming the NBA’s number-one draft pick. The French basketball player has amassed over 3 million Instagram followers while his jersey has become one of the top-selling ones behind Stephen Curry, Jason Tatumm, and LeBron James which are lauded names to be associated with. Wembanyama is joining a lineup of athletes as a Louis Vuitton ambassador including Olympic tennis player Naomi Osaka, swimmer Leon Marchand, and more.

Louis Vuitton

Wembanyama already looks at home in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign wearing a pixelated camo zip up jacket paired with dark jeans. In another shot, he embodies that “All-American” energy in a denim jacket with a shearling trim. Additionally, there’s a shot of the pro basketball star wearing a navy blue and white varsity jacket, leaning confidently on luxury trunks.