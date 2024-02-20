The Most Stylish Tunnel Outfits At The 2024 All-Star Game Weekend

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This past few days marked the 73rd annual All-Star Game Weekend for the NBA. The annual break during the season brings together the best basketball players in the league for a weekend full of festivities and of course basketball. This year’s game took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Met with three to four inches of snow Friday night and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend Indianapolis held its own the best it could.

As many NBA fans love to discuss the level of play on the court and argue over the winners of the MVP award, some of the most exciting moments during the weekend are the fashion moments that happen off the court. Players across the league including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton have become very aware of how important their image can be. This season they are taking great pride in their tunnel outfits or “pre-game attire.” With All-Star Weekend bringing the greatest players and most loyal fans to one place, this weekend served as a large stage for the league’s most fashionable athletes to step out in some of their best looks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Chrome Hearts

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s taste and style is consistent. He is one of the few NBA players whose Instagram isn’t studded with jersey photos and highlight reels, but instead, one carefully curated outfit photo after another. Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is often spotted in some of the hottest brands from Louis Vuitton to Thom Browne. Yesterday evening he wore a custom all-white Gruppo Vava jacket honoring the late Virgil Abloh, a simple T-shirt, custom white Chrome Hearts pants, and Balenciaga shoes.

Tyrese Haliburton In Prada

Tyrese Haliburton is known to enjoy a more classic look, but as of late, he’s been quite experimental. The Indiana Pacers point guard has been testing the boundaries with outerwear in various lengths and experimenting with different textures. On Sunday night, he confidently rocked a double-breasted Fall/Winter 2022 Prada coat and what we believe is a Hermès Togo HAC Birkin 40 bag. He keeps it classic with subtle denim, and classic shoes but the coat adds some serious dimension and personality.

Jalen Hurts In Vanson Leathers

Jalen Brown of the Boston Celtics has been recognized not only for signing the largest contract in the NBA but also for his often pared-down but tasteful ability to dress up seemingly casual pieces. He has a skill for finding a balance between streetwear and a more refined feel. Two days ago, Brown wore his own 7uice x Vanson Leather jacket collaboration, Jil Sander pants, his own 7uice x Bape sneakers, a Louis Vuitton briefcase, and Oakley glasses.

Karl-Anthony Towns In Rick Owens & Hermès

Karl Anthony Towns who had an incredible 50 points in this year’s All-Star Game doesn’t let his 7’0″ stature detour him away from making big statements with his looks. He also doesn’t shy away from playing with proportions. On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves player wore Rick Owens head to toe. With the vest exhibiting a strong shoulders look and his wide-leg pants flaring out, you get a lovely hourglass shape topped off with a black Hermès Birkin.

Steph Curry In Miu Miu & Prada

Steph Curry, considered one of the best shooters in the NBA, arrived at the 3-point contest on Saturday night in a red and navy striped Miu Miu jacket and black platform Prada shoes. Curry is typically known for a more casual back look, so it was refreshing to see him in something a bit more dressed up this time around.

Victor Wembanyama In Louis Vuitton

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is considered one of the best prospects of his time and also the tallest, as he is 7’4”. Despite the extra inches he still makes sure to keep fans guessing when it comes to his fashion choices. Heading into Saturday night’s Skills Challenge he wore a compelling look. He was spotted in a Louis Vuitton FW24 pixelated camouflage coat and a kelly green monogram Speedy handbag by the previously mentioned French brand.

Jayson Tatum In Custom Suit

Jayson Tatum who is also the former MVP of last year’s All-Star game arrived this year in a seafoam green suit. This look worn on Saturday stood out not only for re-imagining the men’s suit in regards to material and cut, but for also pushing the boundaries of Tatum’s personal style. Overall, the Boston Celtics’ small forward nailed his tunnel outfit.

Donovan Mitchell In Gallery Department

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium to compete in Saturday night’s Skills Challenge wearing a barbed wire set from Funeral Apparel and the Gallery Department X UGG shoe collab. The all-black look with both the white details of the set and the iridescent studs in the shoes made for a standout moment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo In Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks was the captain of the East, the winning team of Sunday’s All-Star Game. He isn’t usually concerned much with expressing himself through his style, but last night this Nike Repel Basketball co-ord set served him well as a clean look that felt casual yet stylish.