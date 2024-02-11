The Best Tunnel Looks In The NFL This Season

Getty Images

Tunnel looks this season have taken on a life of their own. In recent years we’ve been paying attention to the pro football players who are unafraid to step out for games in pieces that are eccentric and at times wacky. There have been style moments over the past few months that have felt like the players are peacocking too. But, to be frank we’re enjoying every minute of these looks that consist of statement pieces from Bottega Veneta, Yohji Yamamoto, Acne Studios, Y/Project, and countless others.

By ethering into high fashion territory, individuals like Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. are further leaning into expressing themselves through clothing. And that’s what makes this era of athlete style so compelling, the experimentation and the opportunity it provides to have fun with garments. Alongside the playful energy that is evoked through the clothing these players are wearing, they’re also dressing according to the level of sophistication they feel they’ve reached. This is a notable distinction too.

We’ve enlisted the founder of the heavily followed Instagram page, Blitz Fitz, Moses Anoh to name the most stylish players of the season. Below take a look at each player handpicked by Anoh, the list includes heavy hitters in addition to a few key players that we thoroughly enjoyed this NFL season.

