Ahead Of The NBA All-Star 2024 Canada Goose And KidSuper Launch A Colorful Capsule

KidSuper, founded by Colm Dilane in 2010, has announced a new capsule collection as part of a multi-year partnership with the NBA. Naturally, the stylish Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the faces of the campaign entitled “Play in the Open.” One of our best-dressed men of 2023, Gilgeous-Alexander is also announced as Canada Goose’s newest Global Brand Ambassador.

The new Canada Goose and NBA collection with KidSuper includes a bold array of outwear inspired by adventure. Crafted through other inspirations like art, culture, sports, and streetwear, the collection reflects KidSuper’s unique design codes and Canada Goose’s iconic craftsmanship. Dillan’s original artwork is featured in the range. His piece “Purple Crowd,” an abstract group of giddy fans in a stadium that pays homage to human connectivity through sports in celebration of the 2024 NBA All-Star game, is featured. Another piece, “Landscape” is an illustration of snowy mountain peaks above frozen waters, an example of the Canada Goose “Live in the Open” ethos.

“I approach life as an adventure, every single day and I’m constantly inspired by communities with a distinct culture at their heart – whether in fashion, art, sport or music,” said Dillane. “It’s been a real collaborative partnership with Canada Goose, pushing the boundaries of art and design to create a truly original collection that brings together fun and functionality.”

“Colm’s designs for the Canada Goose and NBA collection with KidSuper perfectly capture the connection between culture and community the NBA is known for, infused with Canada Goose’s iconic performance luxury DNA,” said Dani Reiss, Canada Goose CEO in a statement.

The limited-edition collection will be available to shop in-store and online on February 8. Prices range from $275 to $1,350. Take a look at the range below.

