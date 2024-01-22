In Case You Missed It: Naomi Campbell Closes The Balmain Runway Show, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion had intriguing moments we had to highlight. First up, supermodel Naomi Campbell closing out the Balmain menswear show in Paris was a mesmerizing addition to the presentation. Campbell looked like a dream in a beige coat and black trousers with a bouquet of golden roses at her waistline. Another stellar moment was the “Queen of R&B” Mary J. Blige’s black sculptural dress designed by Gaurav Gupta for the 2024 Urban One Honors. The whimsical look was styled by Jeremy Haynes who made the singer look unreal in that dress.

Next, Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang and Chanel collaborated on a short fashion film called “The Button” that stars Naomi Campbell. The official release date for the film will be at the upcoming Chanel Spring Summer 2024 Haute Couture show.

Martine Rose’s Paris Men’s runway show was quite the scene. Models dressed in culture-inspired vibrant pieces sashayed and danced on the runway making the audience join in cheering. Her show was a spontaneous return to Paris as she decided to show at midnight. The looks shown were just as lively as the crowd with flowing trousers, oversized blazers, and playful suiting.

Lastly, Jim Jones, a Harlem legend, appeared as a model at KidSuper Men’s runway show in Paris. Seeing celebrities from different industries be used as models is always an exciting twist to a show.

Naomi Campbell Closes Balmain’s Menswear Show

The Balmain show proved the brilliance of designer Olivier Rousteing. Supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show, a lovely tradition she’s been doing at a few other fashion houses throughout the years. Her look consisted of a golden bouquet on the waist belt of her black trousers under a tan coat. A headpiece that outlined her profile completed the look, making her look magical.

Mary J. Blige Wears Gaurav Gupta

Mary J. Blige doesn’t get enough praise for her style on and off the red carpet. This dress she wore to the Urban One Honors designed by Gaurav Gupta, styled by Jeremy Haynes, was an art piece. The black sculptural dress appeared as if was in constant movement due to its large swoops over her shoulder. To accessorize, she wore a diamond watch, droplet diamond earrings, and a few rings. Blige won the Urban One Honors’ “Icon” Award for her contributions to R&B and hip hop.

pgLang And Chanel Preview A Short Film

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang revealed a preview of their short film entitled “The Button” with French fashion house Chanel a few days ago. The film stars Naomi Campbell and actresses Margaret Qualley and Anna Mouglalis. The duo worked with Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard on the film. The film is to be shown in its entirety on January 23 at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture show at 2 p.m. local time.

Martine Rose Presents Spring 2024 Menswear Collection

The grooviest, most fun-loving fashion show occurred in Paris thanks to Martine Rose who decided to show at midnight on a whim. The show’s audience was cheering and dancing along with the models who stomped, sashayed, and peacocked on the runway in delightful vibrant looks. Suiting with vivacious prints, crushed velvet orange pants with a brown poncho-style sweater, and a neon yellow set with a tan coat were make up the stand-out looks from the presentation. To the voice of Luther Vandross and the never-ending good time from the crowd, Martine Rose’s latest show is one that will be remembered.

Jim Jones Models At KidSuper’s Presentation

Harlem legend Jim Jones walked the KidSuper runway presentation in Paris. The rapper’s look consisted of a wine red button-down set with a gradient of faces printed and a fuzzy cream coat with cobalt blue embroidery of even more faces stitched on. To add some of his own flare he also had three giant chains hanging on his neck and a pair of burgundy shoes.