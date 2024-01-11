Getty Images

Mary J. Blige’s prosperous music career started in 1992 with her first studio album What’s the 411? Her debut grabbed the hearts of her many loyal fans. Since then she’s gone on to be labeled as the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” and that she is. The iconic R&B singer is not only known for her melodious voice and catchy tunes like “Real Love.” She’s also known for her iconic red carpet and performance outfits. For her birthday, we wanted to gather some of her best looks and dive into her style evolution.

Blige is a woman who has an affinity for glamorous looks like floor-length gowns for red carpet looks currently to vibrant, sparkling ensembles while on stage. During the beginning of her career, her performance and red carpet appearances were trend-setting looks like matching pant sets, tomboy-esque suits, and pieces packed with textures and prints.

Blige’s early styling is attributed to celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, who worked with other artists including Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Faith Evans, and Foxy Brown. Hylton was the mastermind behind the beloved singers’ earliest style moments. She designed outfits with fur trims that later became a sort of motif for the singer’s appearances, corset-style tops, and textured sets accentuated with fringe.

Fast forward to her more recent looks, Blige’s outfits on stage have become even more eye-catching. She shines in catsuits and knee-high boots like her Good Morning Gorgeous tour look from Louis Vuitton. Her Grammy performance outfit in 2023 was jawdropping, it consisted of a bedazzled V-neck dress. This piece was designed with a thigh slit and was styled with black thigh-high boots with crystals. Her style evolution is just an amalgamation of her past selves, and now she’s entering her most fearless style era.

If you’re a fan of Blige’s music and have a desire to emulate some of her looks below we’ve listed some of her greatest fashion moments.

01 01 Mary J. Blige At The 38th Annual Grammy Awards Mary J. Blige at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

02 02 Mary J. Blige In 1997 At The 11th Soul Train Music Awards American singer and songwriter Mary J Blige, wearing a gold outfit with a gold coat, in the press room of the 11th Soul Train Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 7th March 1997. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

03 03 Mary J. Blige Attending A Grammy Party Singer Mary J. Blige attends a pre-Grammy party at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. (Photo by © Steve Azzara/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

04 04 Mary J. Blige At The 25th American Music Awards 25TH AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS IN LA (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

05 05 Mary J. Blidge At An Event In 1997 Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 Mary J. Blige Performing At The Giants Stadium In 1997 Mary J. Blige during Net Aid – October 9, 1999 at Giants Stadium in Meadowlands, New Jersey, United Kingdom. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

07 07 Mary J. Blige At The Women Rock & Guitars Lifetime Concert Mary J. Blige rocks out at the “Women Rock! Girls & Guitars,” LIFETIME Television’s signature concert to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and education. The concert, sponsored by LIFETIME Television and Marie Claire, is set to air on LIFETIME Television on October 26 from 9-11 PM (ET/PT). (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

08 08 Mary J. Blige At The 44th Grammy Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

09 09 Mary J. Blige Performing In Germany (GERMANY OUT) 11.01.1971-Soulsängerin, USAAuftritt in Köln (Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

10 10 Mary J. Blige At The 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Mary J. Blige during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

11 11 Mary J. Blige At A M.A.C Viva Glam Event Mary J. Blige during The M.A.C Viva Glam Spokesperson, Mary J. Blige Hosts In-Store in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

12 12 Mary J. Blige At The 2003 VIBE Awards Mary J Blige during 2003 VIBE Awards – Arrivals at Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

13 13 Mary J. Blige In 2003 At The Tonight Show with Jay Leno BURBANK, CA – DECEMBER 11: Singer Mary J. Blige appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios on December 11, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

14 14 Mary J. Blige At The 46th Annual Grammy Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for NARAS)

15 15 Mary J. Blige At Radio City Music Hall Mary J. Blige during A Change Is Going To Come: The Concert for John Kerry at Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

16 16 Mary J. Blige In 2004 NEW YORK ? OCTOBER 28: Mary J. Blige attends the 2nd annual Action Dinner for the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network on October 28, 2004 at the Pier 61 Lighthouse in New York City, New York. (Photo by Bowers/Getty Images)

17 17 Mary J. Blige In 2005 At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party Mary J. Blige during 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

18 18 Mary J. Blige At The La Bete Nightclub Opening At Wynn Las Vegas Mary J. Blige during La Bete Nightclub Opening at Wynn Las Vegas at La Bete at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)

19 19 Mary J. Blige At A SOS BET Telethon Mary J. Blige during “SOS” The BET Telethon Relief – Press Room at CBS Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

20 20 Mary J. Blige In 2005 At The Baby Phat Spring 2006 Fashion Show NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at the Baby Phat Spring 2006 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week at Radio City Music Hall on September 10, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

21 21 Mary J. Blige At A Pre-Grammy Party Mary J. Blige during Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Host Pre-Grammy Party to Celebrate Grammy Nominee Mary J. Blige – Arrivals at Boulevard 3 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

22 22 Mary J. Blige At The 2008 Conde Nast Media Group’s Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Singer Mary J. Blige attends the Conde Nast Media Group’s Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall on September 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

23 23 Mary J. Blige At The 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: Mary J Blige poses backstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

24 24 Mary J. Blige In 2018 At The 90th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

25 25 Mary J. Blige At The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Mary J. Blige attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 04, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images)

26 26 Mary J. Blige In 2018 At The Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Mary J. Blige attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

27 27 Mary J. Blige In 2019 At The EE British Academy Film Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Mary J. Blige attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

28 28 Mary J. Blige In 2019 At Essence Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images,)

29 29 Mary J. Blige In 2022 At The Billboard Music Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

30 30 Mary J. Blige In 2022 At The Time 100 Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

31 31 Mary J. Blige In 2022 At The BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Mary J. Blige accepts the BET HER award presented by Target for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

32 32 Mary J. Blige In 2022 During Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

33 33 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At Her Birthday Celebration NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

34 34 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The 65th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

35 35 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The 65th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mary J. Blige performs during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

36 36 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The Met Gala Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

37 37 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The Forbes Power Women’s Summit NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Mary J. Blige attends the 2023 Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

38 38 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Mary J. Blige attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

39 39 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The Golden Heart Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Mary J. Blige performs onstage at the Golden Heart Awards 2023 benefiting God’s Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

40 40 Mary J. Blige In 2023 At The CFDA Fashion Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Mary J. Blige attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)