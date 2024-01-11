HomeFashion

A Look Through Mary J. Blige’s Style Evolution And Iconic Outfits

In honor of the iconic R&B singer’s birthday, we had to gather some of her best looks throughout her career.
Mary J. Blige’s Most Iconic Looks 
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Mary J. Blige’s prosperous music career started in 1992 with her first studio album What’s the 411? Her debut grabbed the hearts of her many loyal fans. Since then she’s gone on to be labeled as the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” and that she is. The iconic R&B singer is not only known for her melodious voice and catchy tunes like “Real Love.” She’s also known for her iconic red carpet and performance outfits. For her birthday, we wanted to gather some of her best looks and dive into her style evolution. 

Blige is a woman who has an affinity for glamorous looks like floor-length gowns for red carpet looks currently to vibrant, sparkling ensembles while on stage. During the beginning of her career, her performance and red carpet appearances were trend-setting looks like matching pant sets, tomboy-esque suits, and pieces packed with textures and prints. 

Blige’s early styling is attributed to celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, who worked with other artists including Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Faith Evans, and Foxy Brown. Hylton was the mastermind behind the beloved singers’ earliest style moments. She designed outfits with fur trims that later became a sort of motif for the singer’s appearances, corset-style tops, and textured sets accentuated with fringe. 

Fast forward to her more recent looks, Blige’s outfits on stage have become even more eye-catching. She shines in catsuits and knee-high boots like her Good Morning Gorgeous tour look from Louis Vuitton. Her Grammy performance outfit in 2023 was jawdropping, it consisted of a bedazzled V-neck dress. This piece was designed with a thigh slit and was styled with black thigh-high boots with crystals. Her style evolution is just an amalgamation of her past selves, and now she’s entering her most fearless style era.

If you’re a fan of Blige’s music and have a desire to emulate some of her looks below we’ve listed some of her greatest fashion moments. 