Mary J. Blige To Receive Entertainment Icon Award At 2024 Urban One Honors

Photo Credit: Will Sterling

Today, Urban One announced that the iconic Mary J. Blige will receive the heralded Entertainment Icon Honoree at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black. This year’s two-hour ceremony premieres February 25.

Blige, the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, Oscar-nominated actress and Queen of Hip Hop Soul, joins previously announced esteemed honorees Dionne Warwick, recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, honored as a Living Legend, and Donald Lawrence, acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact.

“Urban One is thrilled to honor the incomparable Mary J. Blige as our 2024 Entertainment Icon,” says Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV. “Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations. She fully personifies the ”Best in Black” theme of this year’s Urban One Honors.”

Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert round out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returns to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

The upcoming event is produced for TV One by James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code. Marilyn Gill is the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger will serve as Director and Daniel Moore as Music Director. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

Urban On Honors premieres Sunday, February 25 at 8p/7c, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.