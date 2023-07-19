‘Best Time Of My Entire Life’: Chloe Bailey Played Mas At Her First Carnival In St. Lucia

Chloe Bailey served color and bawdy recently while taking part in Carnival festivities in St. Lucia. The beauty worked with the Legends Carnival Band to put together her bejeweled, feathered costume, which consisted of a headpiece and large piece worn on her back. She said of her experience, “had the best time of my entire life.”

Bailey also changed clothes later in the festivities, opting for less feathers and stones, but still serving up plenty of sex appeal and fun.

She danced with other carnivalgoers, including getting a lesson on the proper way to wine from Kiambu Gall, the self-proclaimed “King of Carnival.”

She also took plenty of pictures where she showed off a big smile. Bailey had some much deserved fun, as she’s been busy for some time, putting out her album, In Pieces, earlier this year, and going on tour to promote it. The last time she enjoyed a vacation was back in May.

“baby finally went on vacation.. having my eat pray love moment,” she wrote of her last brief getaway, which was also to a tropical destination. While there, she enjoyed surfing, ziplining and switching in and out of different cute swimwear pieces.

Bailey is preparing to go back on tour for In Pieces starting in August, so this Carnival turnup came just in time. Once she’s back to work, that will fully be her focus, as usual. She’s opened up in the past about her work ethic and going so hard all the time, literally, since childhood.

“Ever since I was like 4, 5, I was in the business and it was really all that I knew. And then I look back, and I ask myself, do I feel like I really had a childhood? And I feel like the reason I’m still like, so bubbly, is because that child inside of me never really had a true, true outlet,” she said on an April episode of The Shop. “So from jump, since I was a little girl, I was working. And the blessing in that is that my work was something that I actually did enjoy and it was like, the love of it outweighs the stresses. And even now, we all go through sh-t and we all have problems, but it’s like, when your love of something outweighs that, you’ll do anything to keep it going. So that’s truly been my heartbeat through it all.”