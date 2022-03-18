Think Mickey Mouse Clubhouse – but make it fashion. Thanks to Drake, this dream is now a reality. On February 25, the rapper’s signature October’s Very Own label dropped its now sold-out Spring / Summer 2022 Disney x OVO® Capsule Collection featuring none other than Christian Combs. Featuring the iconic characters we know and love born from the mind of Walt Disney in 1928 such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, the Disney x OVO® collaboration filled with sweatshirts, hoodies, caps, and tees was released in-stores and online.

But of course – we know each piece wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t include OVO’s signature owl branding on the back. In addition, October’s Very Own’s branding is added in Disney-style font to the illustrations on the items, giving fans that perfect amount of nostalgia and kid-like memories to their new fashion must-haves. This Spring / Summer 2022 collection also includes the OVO® / PLAYBOY “Symbols of Prestige” capsule, which officially launches today in-stores and online.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of the brand and when OVO asked me to do it, I felt like it was a no-brainer to be a part of it. Especially collaborating with the heritage brand that I grew up with like Disney. I’ve always loved Disney,” said Combs during our phone interview, who stars in the collection’s lookbook.

As a child, the “How You Want It?” rapper admitted that he was a die-hard Disney rider and was dedicated to the brand until his mid-teens. “Disney actually was the only thing I used to watch until I was 15. I always used to watch Disney Channel; that was my favorite. I wasn’t a Cartoon Network guy,” Combs, who is often referred to as King Combs, told ESSENCE. As a vocal lover of Disney Channel, and pretty much all things Disney-related, he instantly loved the collaboration capsule brought to life by Disney and October’s Very Own. “I feel like it had a dope street style, kind of New York style to it. I felt like it matched me, it fit me.”

Pieces in the Disney x OVO capsule include a black and gold colorway hockey jersey – which gives a subtle nod to one of the most popular sports of Drake’s Canadian background – and a vintage-inspired blue crew neck sweater, but Combs told ESSENCE which piece was his personal favorite. “I like the hoodie with Mickey Mouse on it – I think that was classic,” Combs shared. “I also loved the bubble coat that they had. I liked it best. I think that’s super hard.”

As we’ve watched the 23-year-old grow up in the public eye, fans have watched him evolve from an adorable young boy to a spitting image of his mogul father Sean “Diddy” Combs. Whether he’s pulling off PRADA for an ODDA Magazine spread or “Feeling Savage” in Savage x FENTY’s menswear collection, the “Holdin Me Down” rapper has a timeless look that transcends through any look fresh off the runway and onto our timelines. “I would say I first fell in love with fashion probably in the summer when I was eight years old,” Combs reminisced over the phone. “Me, my mom, and my pops went shopping in Harlem. [They] took me to all the stores that [my dad] grew up at and we just went crazy in shopping. And from that day on, I loved fashion.”

In addition to being praised for his good looks and fresh fashion sense, King Combs is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to his music. Collaborating with names like Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, and the late Pop Smoke, Combs has been following in his father’s footsteps of becoming a music artist in his own light while adding that authentic New York flare to his flow. Fresh off the heels of his “Lotta” collaboration with Lee back in December 2021, Combs shared that he’s cooking up a few things in the studio for his fans that we can expect to hear in the near future. “I have a collaboration with Dream Doll coming up and I have more solo songs,” he said before teasing one last surprise. “And the song with Swae Lee.” We can all agree that Christian Combs’ legacy in fashion and music are only scratching the surface.