Drake’s 35th Birthday Gift Was a Full-Circle Manifestation Moment

Drake just got a huge gift to remind him exactly how far he’s come since his Comeback Season.

The Billboard-decorated Artist of the Decade celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, surrounded by family, friends, and collaborators at his L.A. cocaine-cowboy-themed “Chico Amante” (lover boy) costume party. While decked out on a fringe suede jacket, a leather bolo tie, and a white Stetson cowboy hat, the rapper reveled in well-wishes, toasts, and gifts. But one in particular held sentimental meaning.

Drake’s DJ and close friend, Euphoria co-executive producer Future the Prince gifted the Certified Lover Boy with a Rolls-Royce Phantom. While Drake already owns a specialized newer edition of the car, this one, in particular, was a practice in manifestation for the now-multimillionaire back in the days when he was still striving to construct a hit and create an image.

“Back in 2007, we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it, Drake wrote. “I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances.”

Drake detailed whipping the rental from Toronto to Ottowa to visit his friend-turned-signee, to Montreal for his first-ever stage performance, daily in town to pick up friends from school, and while working on music that would eventually become his smash hit debut LP So Far Gone.

“Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things, I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting,” he went on. “I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted.”

“Today in 2021 my brother [Future the Prince] tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete.”

Started from the Bottom…now he’s here.