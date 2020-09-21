Congrats are in order for Zendaya, who earned her first Emmy Award Sunday night for her controversial role in the first season of HBO’s Euphoria.

And she’s only 24! The star became the youngest actress to take home an award Sunday night. She’s also the youngest-ever winner of the category, outstanding lead actress in a drama series, in history.

The actress portrayed the drug-addicted teenager named Rue Bennett, who’s fresh out of rehab, but who has no intentions of getting it together.

Zendaya, however, has it all together.

.@Zendaya wins lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria," becoming the youngest-ever winner of the category at age 24. https://t.co/MBKs1IK0Ff pic.twitter.com/Pk5P75HbOI — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

Surrounded by her “team” and her family, Zendaya thanked the creators and artists behind the hit HBO series before sending a message to her generation.

“There is hope,” she said, “[even though] our TV show doesn’t always feel like a good example of that.”

“To all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I admire you. I thank you,” Zendaya added.

Congrats!