Blair Caldwell/Instragram @dojacat

Doja Cat reportedly gained over 200K new Instagram followers on birthday in less than 18 hours. Now that’s certainly something to celebrate! Speaking of celebrations, the “Need to Know” singer threw a star-studded affair for her 26th birthday on Thursday (Oct. 21). Amongst the celebrity attendees included Normani, Young Baby Tate, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and model Winnie Harlow.

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson in a fabulous blue two-piece ensemble, the lady of the hour certainly embodied the vibe of the underwater-themed event. To complete her look, the songstress opted for a layered platinum blonde wig slayed by JStayReady and flirty makeup achieved by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. Pay attention to the jewelry she wears that is so spot on!

Fans of the 2001 movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire quickly took note of Doja’s resemblance to Kidagakash Nedakh (Princess Kita of Atlantis). Peep the blue contacts and the fierce warrior staff!

Although not many photos were available inside the Halloween party, we were able to round up a few snapshots of the fashionable ‘fits worn by attendees. Keep scrolling to see the eye-catching drips.

Doja Cat snapped this stylish photo with model Winnie Harlow. Yassss to the underwater goddess vibes!

.@DojaCat with Winnie Harlow at her birthday party! pic.twitter.com/hcFJhGQ7mC — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) October 21, 2021

Normani set the internet ablaze in this red-hot mini dress while playfully showing off her curves with the birthday girl.

🎉 | Doja Cat and Normani at Doja's birthday party. #DojaDay pic.twitter.com/Tcx27Ejw2V — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) October 21, 2021

Jack Harlow embodied a “Great White” shark in this bright white suit. Really cool!

Doja Cat struck a pose with rapper Young Baby Tate, who styled in a flirty mermaid look. Plus, get a better look at Winnie Harlow’s sexy chainmail ‘fit!

Teyana Taylor showed up dressed in a shark costume and a leather Vanson skeleton jacket.

📸 | Teyana Taylor arriving at Doja Cat's birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/0WI2MwQtZh — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) October 21, 2021

What a celebration. Happy Birthday, Doja Cat!