Starting today, you may have seen some of your favorite celebrities like Chance The Rapper and Yara Shahidi posting photos with their families that included drawn out Disney characters. Gearing up for International Friendship Day on July 30, the beloved media network is launching some major collaborations.

Counting down the days until the 30th, Disney will roll out its “Mickey & Friends” campaign – a global project inspired by the Sensational Six – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. In celebration of the campaign, new product collaborations will also start to spawn.

Disney has partnered with major retailers like Primark, H&M, Adidas, and Ray Ban to curate nostalgic pieces that anyone would love. Additionally, on July 23, shopDisney.com will feature a special offers and up to 40% off on Mickey & Friends merchandise must-haves.

The Disney Mickey & Friends: Stay True campaign will continue throughout the year until Thanksgiving. For more information follow @MickeyTrueOriginal on Instagram.