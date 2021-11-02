Halle Berry’s upcoming mixed martial arts film Bruised just got even more exciting.

The film, which the Academy Award-winning actress both directs and star in, will be accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack featuring original songs from some of our favorite women in hip hop.

Variety reports that Berry will co-executive produce the album alongside rap superstar Cardi B, and each of its six original tracks from chart-topping, award-winning female artists was personally hand-selected by the duo.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

H.E.R.’s song, “Automatic Woman” will be featured alongside original tracks from Cardi herself, as well as Saweetie, City Girls, Flo Milli, and Latto. The first single, “Scared” by Miami-based duo City Girls will be released on November 5th, and features prominently during a pivotal moment in the movie.

In addition to the original songs, the project will include seven previously unreleased tracks “inspired by” the themes of the film from dynamic female hip hop artists Young M.A., Yung Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and Dream Doll.

Berry’s project sold to Netflix for $20 million last year, and marks her directorial debut. It tells the story of disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) attempting to reenter the world of competitive fighting after years away from the sport amid regrets from her final fight. She begins competing in seedy underground matches arranged by her boyfriend to catch the eye of a fight league promoter, while simultaneously attempting to reconcile her relationship with her estranged son, whom she gave up when he was only an infant.



Berry reportedly immersed herself in the role of the down-on-her-luck former MMA fighter, so much so that she actually ended up breaking two of her ribs while filming fight scenes. The film premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival to warm reception. Bruised starts streaming on Netflix on November 24th.