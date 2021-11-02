Cardi B To Host The 2021 American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Cardi B is hosting the “2021 American Music Awards.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and mother of two is no stranger to the AMA stage. She gave a spirited performance of her hit “I Like It” feat. J Balvin and Bad Bunny at their 2018 awards ceremony.

She has also taken home five American Music Awards for her chart-topping tracks including “Finesse,” “WAP,” and “Bodak Yellow.” She became the first female rapper to earn the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice during her last appearance at the show.

Cardi B shared her joy at being tapped to lead this year’s show in a statement. “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” she said.

“I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” Executive Producer Jesse Collins said in a statement.

According to a recent report published by Nielsen, there has been a sharp decline in awards show viewership with even the most notable events losing millions of viewers from year to year. Collins acknowledged how Cardi B’s passion and authenticity is uniquely primed to invigorate the show’s format in a statement.

“She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Cardi B will be stepping into the shoes of Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Taraji P. Henson, and Tracee Ellis Ross (who used the opportunity to promote Black designers by exclusively wearing their looks that evening.)

Congratulations Cardi B!

The 2021 American Music Awards will air on Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. It will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.