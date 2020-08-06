An alleged drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed into Christian “King” Combs’ luxury car on Wednesday.

Diddy’s son revealed the harrowing incident with a photo on Instagram that showed him rocking a Band-Aid on his left cheek. Combs then took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well wishes.

“I’m good! Thank you, God. Thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen [sic] my life flash before my eyes!” he wrote. “I was hit by a drunk driver! Everybody out there do not drink and drive. Thank God I walked out alive. Now back in the stu!”

TMZ reports that the driver, who was speeding on Sunset Boulevard, lost control of his Tesla and smashed into Combs’ Ferrari. Although both automobiles were totaled, neither driver sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics treated Combs for minor scrapes at the Beverly Hills accident site, but he didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

In a TMZ video, the driver is seen taking a field sobriety test and seconds later is handcuffed and arrested for driving under the influence.

Days before the crash, Combs posted a throwback image of him with his mother, the late Kim Porter. The caption read: “I love you and I miss you so much mommy. I know you in heaven shining down on me.”

Porter died suddenly in 2018 from lobar pneumonia, a bacterial lung infection. Combs is the oldest of three children Diddy had with Porter.