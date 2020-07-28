Following the Rae Sremmurd x boohooMAN collection in 2017, the global menswear e-commerce chain has partnered with 1/2 of the bunch and Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter, Swae Lee.

Just in time for the summer, the rapper has designed a collection of cozy summer threads that can easily transition into the fall. The Swae Lee x boohooMan collection includes fun styles with each sweatsuit pair all inspired by Swae Lee’s eclectic style. “I wanted the product and Swae’s personality to scream and stand out here,” exclaimed Cleveland Buzby, boohooMAN Creative Director. Everything on set was purposefully simplified so we could let the product and personality do the talking.”

Swae Lee’s versatile tracksuit edit sets itself apart from others with a variety of bright prints and graphics, including x-ray-like tie-dye skeletal accents. The collection ranges in style from bold color-block short tracksuits to 90’s throwback funnel neck velour sets. Essential for the summer months, each piece is described to be lightweight and breathable.

The Swae Lee x boohooMan ranges from $6 -$50 and is available now at www.boohooman.com.