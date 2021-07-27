Drake Enlists The Help Of Supermodel Jasmine Tookes To Debut New Clothing From OVO
Courtesy of OVO
By emerald elitou

Drake’s wildly popular October’s Very Own, better known as OVO®, launched a new clothing collection and it’s just what we need for our next weekend getaway. 

The Toronto-based label recently released its OVO® WOMEN’S GARMENT DYE “Weekender Collection”, which includes t-shirts, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, joggers, bike shorts, and even a tote bag. 

As if the simplistic designs weren’t enough, the clothing brand uses the stunning and effortless beauty of Jasmine Tookes to display the collection. And, honestly, the California-native slayed the entire campaign (like we expected anything less). 

Below, see all the looks from the new collection.

Courtesy of OVO
