Courtesy of Brand

December chills have arrived, but October’s very own, Drake, has blessed the ladies with an OVO collection just in time to keep them cozy and stylish throughout the winter. In between releasing his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, and being a regular sideline guest at NBA games, the musical legend and his team have found the time to create 50+ pieces for supporters to show their love in more ways than one.

The limited edition release features a beautiful selection of hoodies, sweatpants, crewnecks, cashmere sweaters, ribbed knitwear, sweat shorts, velvet scrunchies, and more. On select garments, the original OVO owl logo is featured. And just like the album cover for Certified Lover Boy, the collection features an array of colors – mostly fall tones, but pops of tiffany blue appear too. It’s the perfect collection to spice up relaxed style. Prices will range from $18 to $228, and sizes will range from XS to XL.

Shop OVO’s FW21 Women’s Collection now on octobersveryown.com and at OVO stores worldwide.