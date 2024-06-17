The Best Style Moments From The 2024 Tony Awards

Getty Images

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place at the David H. Koch Theater fittingly, at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Celebrities who wear many hats spilled into the high-ceiling room to win accolades for their ballsy and excellent performances. Alluring red carpet looks were seen outside of the theater ahead of the lauded ceremony from notable guests including Alicia Keys who wore a red sparkling, off-the-shoulder Gucci gown. Beloved singer Jennifer Hudson arrived in a strapless black gown, channeling old Hollywood, and Taraji P. Henson stunned in a shimmering petal-like detailed strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

Keys made a surprise performance for the special night singing her hit song “Empire State Of Mind” with another guest performer, Jay-Z. While the rapper wasn’t on the red carpet, his Louis Vuitton zip-up jacket made a fashion statement for him. The ceremony was hosted by actress Ariana Debose who walked the red carpet in a strapless, voluminous blue and yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that was reminiscent of a colorful church glass window.

Actress Danai Gurira was exquisite in a Gabriela Hearst golden chrome-like dress with a phenomenal braided updo to accompany it. No necklaces were in sight until we saw singer and actress Cynthia Erivo arrive in a mermaid cut strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with a diamond-clad piece of jewelry with a large diamond ring to match.

What’s most compelling about the Tony Awards aside from the glitz and glamour is the affinity for the art of acting. These actors and actresses don’t merely desire to be on the big screen. But they also have a desire to evoke emotions from attendees of their works through the stage. From the performances of the night to the wins like Kara Young’s win for “Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play” warmed our hearts. She wore a sheer paneled green dress with a fabulous train and billowing skirt when she moved. The amount of Black women at the Tony’s reminded us that we belong in all spaces and seem to never fail to look good while being there.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks at the 2024 Tony Awards.

01 01 Alicia Keys At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Alicia Keys at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Cynthia Erivo At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Cynthia Erivo at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Taraji P. Henson At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

04 04 Jennifer Hudson At The The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Jennifer Hudson attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

05 05 Ariana DeBose At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Ariana DeBose at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Danai Gurira At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Danai Gurira at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Lamar Richardson At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Lamar Richardson attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

08 08 Dede Ayite At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Dede Ayite attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

09 09 Renee Elise Goldsberry At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

10 10 Somi Kakoma At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Somi Kakoma attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

11 11 Adam Blackstone At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Adam Blackstone attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

12 12 Camille Brown At The 77th Annual Tony Awards US dancer and choreographer Camille Brown arrives for the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

13 13 Hasna Muhammad Davis, Guy Davis, and Nora Davis Day At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Hasna Muhammad Davis, Guy Davis, and Nora Davis Day attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

14 14 Nikiya Mathis At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Nikiya Mathis attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

15 15 Kenny Leon At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kenny Leon attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

16 16 Maechi Aharanwa At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Maechi Aharanwa attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

17 17 Vanessa Bell Calloway At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Vanessa Bell Calloway attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

18 18 Kela Walker At The 77th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kela Walker attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

19 19 Quincy Tyler Bernstine At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Quincy Tyler Bernstine at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

20 20 Kara Young At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Kara Young at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

21 21 Maleah Joi Moon At Th e77th Annual Tony Awards Maleah Joi Moon at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

22 22 Billy Porter At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Billy Porter (L) and guest at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

23 23 Paul Tazewell At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Paul Tazewell at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

24 24 Branden Jacobs-Jenkins At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (L) and guest at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

25 25 Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

26 26 Nikki M. James At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Nikki M. James at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

27 27 Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

28 28 Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

29 29 Amber Iman At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Amber Iman at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

30 30 LaTanya Richardson At The 77th Annual Tony Awards LaTanya Richardson at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

31 31 Alyah Chanelle Scott At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Alyah Chanelle Scott at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

32 32 Lena Waithe At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Lena Waithe at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

33 33 Tamara Tunie At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Tamara Tunie at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

34 34 Whitney White At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Whitney White at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

35 35 Audra Mcdonald At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Audra Mcdonald at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

36 36 Heather Simms At The 77th Annual Tony Awards Heather Simms at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)