HomeFashion

The Best Style Moments From The 2024 Tony Awards

Glamour was on full display at the prestigious awards ceremony, celebrating an array of thespians who have embraced the art of acting.
The Best Style Moments From The 2024 Tony Awards
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place at the David H. Koch Theater fittingly, at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Celebrities who wear many hats spilled into the high-ceiling room to win accolades for their ballsy and excellent performances. Alluring red carpet looks were seen outside of the theater ahead of the lauded ceremony from notable guests including Alicia Keys who wore a red sparkling, off-the-shoulder Gucci gown. Beloved singer Jennifer Hudson arrived in a strapless black gown, channeling old Hollywood, and Taraji P. Henson stunned in a shimmering petal-like detailed strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Keys made a surprise performance for the special night singing her hit song “Empire State Of Mind” with another guest performer, Jay-Z. While the rapper wasn’t on the red carpet, his Louis Vuitton zip-up jacket made a fashion statement for him. The ceremony was hosted by actress Ariana Debose who walked the red carpet in a strapless, voluminous blue and yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that was reminiscent of a colorful church glass window. 

Actress Danai Gurira was exquisite in a Gabriela Hearst golden chrome-like dress with a phenomenal braided updo to accompany it. No necklaces were in sight until we saw singer and actress Cynthia Erivo arrive in a mermaid cut strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with a diamond-clad piece of jewelry with a large diamond ring to match.

What’s most compelling about the Tony Awards aside from the glitz and glamour is the affinity for the art of acting. These actors and actresses don’t merely desire to be on the big screen. But they also have a desire to evoke emotions from attendees of their works through the stage. From the performances of the night to the wins like Kara Young’s win for “Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play” warmed our hearts. She wore a sheer paneled green dress with a fabulous train and billowing skirt when she moved. The amount of Black women at the Tony’s reminded us that we belong in all spaces and seem to never fail to look good while being there. 

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks at the 2024 Tony Awards. 

TOPICS: 