Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

Tonight, awards season continues with the 77th annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater in New York. From the most theatrical playwrights to the actors and actresses leading the show, the Tony’s spotlights the finest productions Broadway had to offer over the past year. And for the third year in a row, triple-theater star and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose hosts the evening– this time alongside presenters like Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
But first, the night begins on the red carpet. Upon arrival, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding playwright and Best Play nominee Jocelyn Bioh stunned in a metallic purple eyeshadow (similar to Tamara Tunie) to match her braided updo. And speaking of braids, Alicia Keys, and thespians Danai Gurira and Nikiya Mathis appeared in slick and twisted ones, detailed with whimsical edges. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson’s silk press with highlights honored the trending red carpet bob.
Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo’s pink and turquoise-tipped nails juxtaposed her smokey brown makeup. Like Erivo’s nails, actresses Kara Young and Amber Iman’s eyeshadows were multi-colored with tones of yellow, green, and indigo paired with muted lips. Otherwise, on Somi Kakoma and Jesmille Darbouze, featherweight makeup met pigmented color thanks to a bright matte lip.
Below, 21 of ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet.