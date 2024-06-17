Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

Getty Images

Tonight, awards season continues with the 77th annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater in New York. From the most theatrical playwrights to the actors and actresses leading the show, the Tony’s spotlights the finest productions Broadway had to offer over the past year. And for the third year in a row, triple-theater star and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose hosts the evening– this time alongside presenters like Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

But first, the night begins on the red carpet. Upon arrival, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding playwright and Best Play nominee Jocelyn Bioh stunned in a metallic purple eyeshadow (similar to Tamara Tunie) to match her braided updo. And speaking of braids, Alicia Keys, and thespians Danai Gurira and Nikiya Mathis appeared in slick and twisted ones, detailed with whimsical edges. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson’s silk press with highlights honored the trending red carpet bob.

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo’s pink and turquoise-tipped nails juxtaposed her smokey brown makeup. Like Erivo’s nails, actresses Kara Young and Amber Iman’s eyeshadows were multi-colored with tones of yellow, green, and indigo paired with muted lips. Otherwise, on Somi Kakoma and Jesmille Darbouze, featherweight makeup met pigmented color thanks to a bright matte lip.

Below, 21 of ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet.

01 01 Ariana DeBose

02 02 Cynthia Erivo

03 03 Renée Elise Goldsberry

04 04 Jocelyn Bioh

05 05 Tamara Tunie

06 06 Alicia Keys

07 07 Danai Gurira

08 08 Nikiya Mathis

09 09 Taraji P. Henson

10 10 Kara Young

11 11 Amber Iman

12 12 Somi Kakoma

13 13 Jesmille Darbouze

14 14 Maechi Aharanwa

15 15 Vanessa Bell Calloway

16 16 Whitney White

17 17 Alyah Scott

18 18 Audra McDonald

19 19 Camille A. Brown

20 20 Nikki M. James