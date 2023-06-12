Home · Fashion

All The Best Looks From the 2023 Tony Awards

These actors were stars on and off the stage with their elegant looks.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

This past weekend, the best in stage and theater gathered for the 2023 76th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s ceremony was filled with breathtaking performances showcasing Black actors’ immense talent. From powerful monologues to show-stopping musical numbers, they captivated the audience with their skill, passion, and undeniable stage presence. It was a celebration of the rich diversity of storytelling and the transformative power of theater. This year, the Tony Awards committee made a conscious effort to rectify the historical underrepresentation of Black artists by celebrating their achievements and ensuring they received the recognition they deserved. On top of all of those things were the gorgeous show-stopping looks that served on the red carpet. The red carpet became a stage where Black actors showcased their incredible fashion choices, exuding elegance and confidence. From regal gowns to perfectly tailored suits, each look celebrated individuality.

Black actors and actresses of the stage graced the red carpet in mesmerizing looks that reflected their unique styles. Vibrant colors and bold silhouettes were proudly embraced, sending a message that Black fashion is both striking and influential. Black actors demonstrated that their fashion choices were about more than aesthetics, reclaiming their identity and expressing their authentic selves. The red carpet also became a platform for celebrating Black talent, highlighting their immense artistic contributions to Broadway. It was a moment of triumph and validation, where Black actors were rightfully honored for their skill, dedication, and invaluable contributions to the performing arts.

Standouts of the night included The Gilded Age actress Denée Benton in a black sequin Pamella Rowland dress with a pink satin bow, styled by one of our favorite stylists, Solange Franklin. As always, we applaud Black talent for hiring Black stylists and opting for Black designers. Strange Loop star Antwayn Hopper wore an entire Agbobly gingham ensemble (accessorized with a Brandon Blackwood bag), and producer extraordinaire Kandi Burruss wore a custom Sergio Hudson original.

Denée Benton at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
US actor Antwayn Hopper arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at all the best looks from the red carpet below.

