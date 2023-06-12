All The Best Looks From the 2023 Tony Awards

This past weekend, the best in stage and theater gathered for the 2023 76th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s ceremony was filled with breathtaking performances showcasing Black actors’ immense talent. From powerful monologues to show-stopping musical numbers, they captivated the audience with their skill, passion, and undeniable stage presence. It was a celebration of the rich diversity of storytelling and the transformative power of theater. This year, the Tony Awards committee made a conscious effort to rectify the historical underrepresentation of Black artists by celebrating their achievements and ensuring they received the recognition they deserved. On top of all of those things were the gorgeous show-stopping looks that served on the red carpet. The red carpet became a stage where Black actors showcased their incredible fashion choices, exuding elegance and confidence. From regal gowns to perfectly tailored suits, each look celebrated individuality.

Black actors and actresses of the stage graced the red carpet in mesmerizing looks that reflected their unique styles. Vibrant colors and bold silhouettes were proudly embraced, sending a message that Black fashion is both striking and influential. Black actors demonstrated that their fashion choices were about more than aesthetics, reclaiming their identity and expressing their authentic selves. The red carpet also became a platform for celebrating Black talent, highlighting their immense artistic contributions to Broadway. It was a moment of triumph and validation, where Black actors were rightfully honored for their skill, dedication, and invaluable contributions to the performing arts.

Standouts of the night included The Gilded Age actress Denée Benton in a black sequin Pamella Rowland dress with a pink satin bow, styled by one of our favorite stylists, Solange Franklin. As always, we applaud Black talent for hiring Black stylists and opting for Black designers. Strange Loop star Antwayn Hopper wore an entire Agbobly gingham ensemble (accessorized with a Brandon Blackwood bag), and producer extraordinaire Kandi Burruss wore a custom Sergio Hudson original.

US actor Antwayn Hopper arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at all the best looks from the red carpet below.

Kara Young at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Kara Young arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emilio Sosa at the 76th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: American Theatre Wing Board of Trustees Chair Emilio Sosa attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Corey Hawkins at the 76th Tony Awards

Corey Hawkins at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Jordan E. Cooper at the 76th Tony Awards

Jordan E. Cooper at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Lorna Courtney at the 76th Tony Awards

Lorna Courtney at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo at the 76th Tony Awards

Colman Domingo at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

The 76th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Sharon Washington at the 76th Tony Awards

Sharon Washington at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Jeremy O. Harris at the 76th Tony Awards

Jeremy O. Harris at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss at the 76th Tony Awards

Kandi Burruss at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback at the 76th Tony Awards

Dominique Fishback at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Common at the 76th Tony Awards

Common at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Amelia Marshall and Daryl Waters at the 76th Tony Awards

Amelia Marshall and Daryl Waters at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack at the 76th Tony Awards

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Adrianna Hicks at the 76th Tony Awards

Adrianna Hicks at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Denée Benton at the 76th Tony Awards

James Ijames at the 76th Tony Awards

James Ijames at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

Myles Frost at the 76th Tony Awards

Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory at the 76th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, star of CBS’ SO HELP ME TODD co-host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content streaming only on Pluto TV, followed by THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images)

NaTasha Yvette Williams and Gregory Lee at the 76th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK – JUNE 11: NaTasha Yvette Williams and Gregory Lee at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, star of CBS’ SO HELP ME TODD co-host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content streaming only on Pluto TV, followed by THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images)

RK Russell the 76th Annual Tony Awards

RK Russell at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty Images)

LaChanze at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress LaChanze arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Uzo Aduba arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LaTanya Richardson at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress LaTanya Richardson arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Audra McDonald at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Audra McDonald arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Myles Frost at the 76th Tony Awards

Alex Eugene Newell at the 76th Tony Awards

US actor/singer Alex Eugene Newell arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

J Harrison Ghee at the 76th Tony Awards

US actor J Harrison Ghee arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Ariana DeBose arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Danielle Pinnock at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Danielle Pinnock arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Tony Awards

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Amber Ruffin at the 76th Tony Awards

US comedian Amber Ruffin arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Lucas-Perry at the 76th Tony Awards

US actress Crystal Lucas-Perry arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ustin Cooley at the 76th Tony Awards

US actor Justin Cooley arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Antwayn Hopper at the 76th Tony Awards

