Taraji P. Henson On The Color Purple And Trusting Your Intuition As Self-Care

Photo: Courtesy of TPH by Taraji.

When you watch the new The Color Purple movie, you can feel the sense of camaraderie and sisterhood through the screen. “We lifted each other up, we told powerful stories, we gave voice to the voiceless,” Actress Taraji P. Henson tells ESSENCE. “Tapping into this role as Shug was exhilarating. I was able to pull from some of my own personal life experiences as a Black woman,” she says, before adding that it challenged her in new ways, too. “It was one of my first times really singing. It stretched me in amazing ways.”

And, especially in a role like this encompassing Black joy, to resilience, and navigating trauma, and concurrently managingher own hair care brand, mental health organization, and being a voice for pay equity for Black women in Hollywood, the importance of self-care becomes even more pronounced.. “I treat my Sundays as my spa days – from head to toe,” she says. That includes caring for her hair. “In between my different looks, I’ve been adamant about rocking natural hairstyles which I love,” she says. “I love being a hair chameleon and getting creative with my own hair too.”

Hergo-to regimen focuses on nourishing, treating and moisturizing her coils. On twist-out days specifically, she uses TPH’s Twist and Set, “to lock in moisture, whether it’s a two strand twist or bantu knots overnight to let my hair breathe.” For a deep treatment, she opts for a mask or bonding treatment (like the TPH Long Run).

And speaking of her brand, this year, she’s excited about growing it – hinting that you can expect some fun new launches soon. Additionally, “I’m looking forward to many more exciting projects. This will be another big year for me.”

As for what carries her through everything life throws her way? Her mindset. “I stopped allowing society or the entertainment industry to dictate how I live my life,” she explains. “I think that it’s important to trust your intuition and acknowledge that you deserve to be in every room that you walk into. This is your life, and you are in charge of it.”