The Best Celebrity Style Moments Of The Week

This week was filled with extreme glamour with vibrant gowns and suits worn by elite celebrities worldwide. The Cannes Film Festival in France has a red carpet that actors, singers, and stars alike used as their runway. Supermodel Naomi Campell’s blue Loewe dress made us swoon as she attended the festival. While singer and actress Kelly Rowland’s Gaurav Gupta lime green sequin set was stunning.

Supermodel Maria Borges’s deep purple voluminous set by looked straight out of a fairytale. Actress Aja Naomi King wore a pink and green playful look designed by Miu Miu and reminded us that the red carpet doesn’t have to be taken so seriously. In Beverly Hills, actress Kerry Washington’s white voluminous Christopher John Rogers dress lived in our heads rent-free. The layers and the plunging neckline were truly stunning.

In Los Angeles for the Grammy Museum Inaugural, legendary singer Lauryn Hill wore a bold Balmain gown for her momentous moment winning Apple’s #1 Best Album. On the east coast in New York City, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Usher wore their looks designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Actor Colman Domingo in his gray Givenchy suit was a dapper moment while actress Jodie Turner-Smith opted for a vibrant eye-catching purple gown. Lastly, supermodel Leomie Anderson’s black dress was all but boring.

Kelly Rowland In Gaurav Gupta

Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Maria Borges

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Aja Naomi King In Miu Miu

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Colman Domingo In Givenchy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith In Armani Privé

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Leomie Anderson In Eman Alajlan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington In Christopher John Rogers

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill In Balmain

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz In Dolce & Gabbana

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Usher Wears And Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond In Dolce & Gabbana

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Naomi Campbell In Loewe