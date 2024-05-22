54 Iconic Style Moments From Naomi Campbell

Getty Images

For some time models were only seen as a vessel for designers to showcase their creations but, along the way, their impact on fashion was recognized as a cultural phenomenon. Supermodels became a new factor of celebrity with Naomi Campbell as one of the most elite in the business. To honor the fashion icon’s birthday, we had to compile all the looks that proved again and again that she loves fashion and evokes that through her outfits.

Campbell is not just a pretty face though, she’s also a savvy businesswoman and a philanthropist who uses fashion as a vehicle for change globally. In her philanthropy work she’s been able to raise funds for at-risk residents in Haiti, Mumbai, Japan, Syria, and New Orleans after dangerous natural disasters caused each community’s lives and homes through her organization Fashion For Relief. She’s also worked alongside the beloved Nelson Mandela for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Campbell also joined fellow supermodels Bethann Hardison and Iman in the Diversity Coalition which advocates for a push toward diverse models on the runways and in campaigns. For Hardison’s film Invisible Beauty, Campbell worked alongside her again as the executive producer.

Other feats that Campbell has accomplished as a model are being the first Black model to be on the cover of Vogue France and Time magazine, and the first again for British Vogue since 1966. In 1989, she became the first Black model to be on the cover of American Vogue for the coveted September issue, the most popular for the magazine each year. By 1997, she was the first Black model to open a Prada runway show. These huge achievements have paved the way for Black models today as Campbell’s graceful and confident walk is constantly a reference for up-and-coming models.

Her style has also played a role in her supermodel status as she loves fashion and quality pieces. She’s curated important relationships with the designers that use her as their muse like Yves Saint Laurent, Azzedine Alaïa, Gianni Versace, and more over the years. Her outfits even at the start of her career have remained chic and a bit ahead of their time with fur jackets over simple strappy dresses, three-piece suits, and sequined gowns. At the 2019 Met Gala, Campbell turned heads in a pink feathered gown designed by Valentino. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, she wore a sequined black ensemble with straps designed by Chanel, which she modeled in 1997 for its couture runway show—Campbell loves a full circle fashion moment.

Throughout her four-decade career, we’ve seen Campbell blossom into the star she is now and create a career filled with longevity. Not many can say they’ve been doing this as long as Campbell, and at 54 years old she has no plans of stopping.

Keep scrolling to witness looks that have been etched in our minds throughout her illustrious life and career.

01 01 Naomi Campbell At The The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2024 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Naomi Campbell attends the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

02 02 Naomi Campbell At The BMW XM Mystique Allure At The House Of BMW In 2024 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Naomi Campbell poses next to the BMW XM Mystique Allure during the reveal event for the BMW XM inspired by Naomi Campbell at the House Of BMW on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for BMW)

03 03 Naomi Campbell At The 2024 Met Gala Naomi Campbell at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Naomi Campbell At The Burberry Turns Harrods “Knight Blue” Opening Night In 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 01: Naomi Campbell attends the opening of the Burberry takeover of Harrods on February 1, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

05 05 Naomi Campbell At The Naomi x BOSS Collection Panel Event In 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched.) Naomi Campbell attends BOSS celebrates Naomi x BOSS collection with panel talk co-hosted by Harlem’s Fashion Row at Guggenheim Museum on March 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

06 06 Naomi Campbell Walking The Balmain Runway Show In 2024 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

07 07 Naomi Campbell At The Vanity Fair Oscar After Party In 2023 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 12: Naomi Campbell attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

08 08 Naomi Campbell’s BOSS X NAOMI Birthday In 2023 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Naomi Campbell attends the “BOSS X NAOMI – Naomi Campbell’s Birthday Party” – hosted By Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

09 09 Naomi Campbell At The Boss Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show In 2023 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Naomi Campbell attends the Boss fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

10 10 Naomi Campbell At The Casablanca Menswear Runway Show In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell attends the Casablanca Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

11 11 Naomi Campbell At The Red Sea International Film Festival In 2023 JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Campbell attends the screening of “The Absence Of Eden” during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 at the Souk Cinema on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

12 12 Naomi Campbell At The Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

13 13 Naomi Campbell At The Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

14 14 Naomi Campbell At The The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2023 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

15 15 Naomi Campbell At The Moncler Presents: The Art Of Genius At Olympia In London In 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Naomi Campbell attends the Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius at Olympia London on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moncler)

16 16 Naomi Campbell At The British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party In 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Naomi Campbell attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

17 17 Naomi Campbell At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Naomi Campbell attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

18 18 Naomi Campbell At The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival In 2023 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Naomie Campbell attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

19 19 Naomi Campbell Outside Of The Alexander McQueen Runway Show In 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Naomi Campbell at the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear Show at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on October 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

20 20 Naomi Campbell Walking The EMERGE Fashion Show In 2022 DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 28: Naomi Campbell walks the runway as Naomi Campbell, partnered with Qatar Creates, host a couture fashion and art charity show as part of the EMERGE global initiative and under the patronage of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani at QF Ceremonial Court on October 28, 2022 at Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EMERGE)

21 21 Naomi Campbell At The Le Printemps In 2022 PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 09: Naomi Campbell unveils Christmas decorations at Le Printemps on November 09, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

22 22 Naomi Campbell At The Launch Of EMERGE In 2022 DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 24: Naomi Campbell attends the launch of Naomi Campbell’s new initiative EMERGE with art and fashion exhibitions during Qatar Creates 2022 at Katara Cultural Village on October 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EMERGE)

23 23 Naomi Campbell With Edward Enninful At The BAFTA Awards In 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell seen attending the Vogue BAFTA party at Annabel’s club in Mayfair on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by GOR/GC Images)

24 24 Naomi Campbell At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Naomi Campbell attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivalsat The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)

25 25 Naomi Campbell At The Sofitel Party In 2019 PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: Naomi Campbell attends “La Nuit” by Sofitel Party with CR Fashion Book at Pavillon Cambon on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

26 26 Naomi Campbell At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

27 27 Naomi Campbell At The LVMH Prize 2019 Edition PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Model Naomi Campbell attends the LVMH Prize 2019 Edition at Louis Vuitton Avenue Montaigne Store on March 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

28 28 Naomi Campbell At The Time 100 Gala In 2019 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

29 29 Naomi Campbell At The Fashion Awards In 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Campbell presents the Trailblazer Award to Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen on stage during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images)

30 30 Naomi Campbell At The Azzedine Alai Exhibition In 2013 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Model Naomi Campbell arrives at the ‘Azzedine Alaia exhibition’ at Palais Galliera on September 25, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

31 31 Naomi Campbell At The “Skyfall” Royal World Premiere In 2012 LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 23: Vladislav Doronin and Naomi Campbell attend the Royal World Premiere of ‘Skyfall’ at Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

32 32 Naomi Campbell At The 22nd Annual Night of Stars NYC In 2012 Naomi Campbell arrives at the 22nd Annual Night of Stars Honoring “The Romantics” held at Cipriani 42nd street, New York City BRIAN ZAK. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

33 33 Naomi Campbell At Fifth Avenue In 2009 Naomi Campbell during Diane von Furstenberg by H Stern Unveil New Jewlery Collection at H. Stern Fifth Avenue Store in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

34 34 Naomi Campbell At The Unique Private Dinner In 2009 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. NO UK MONTHLY MAGAZINES) Naomi Campbell attends the Unique private dinner, at the IVY on September 20, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

35 35 Naomi Campbell At The 4th Annual Important Dinner For Women In 2009 NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Model Naomi Campbell attends the 4th Important Dinner for Women hosted by HM Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Wendi Murdoch and Indra Nooyi at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 23, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

36 36 Naomi Campbell At The Cannes Film Festival In 2007 Naomi Campbell (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

37 37 Naomi Campbell At the amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Event In 2007 Naomi Campbell at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS event, presented by Bold Films, the M?A?C AIDS Fund and The Weinstein Company to benefit amfAR (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for amfAR)

38 38 Naomi Campbell At The Mot Mirage in 2007 LONDON – SEPTEMBER 16: Naomi Campbell at the The Mo?t Mirage Evening on 16 September, 2007 in London, England.(Photo By Jon Furniss/WireImage)

39 39 Naomi Campbell At The Fashion For Relief Runway Show In 2007 Naomi Campbell during the Fashion for Relief show during London Fashion Week at the BFC Tent, Natural History Museum, London. (Photo by Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

40 40 Naomi Campbell At The Marie Claire Prix de la Mode In 2007 MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 22: Naomi Campbell arrives to Mari Claire Prix de la Mode ceremony, at the French Ambassadors residence on November 22, 2007 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Lalo Yasky/WireImage)

41 41 Naomi Campbell In New York City In 2007 Naomi Campbell during Naomi Campbell Sighting at the New York City Department of Sanitation on Her Fifth Day of Community Service – March 23, 2007 at Department of Sanitation in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

42 42 Naomi Campbell In New York City In 2007 NEW YORK – MARCH 22: Naomi Campbell arrives at the New York City Sanitation Department Depot on March 22, 2007 in New York. Campbell is on the forth day of a week-long court-ordered community service stint after pleading guilty in January of striking her housekeeper in the head with a cell phone. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

43 43 Naomi Campbell In New York City In 2007 NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Naomi Campbell arrives at the New York City Sanitation Department Depot March 20, 2007 in New York City. Campbell is on the second day of a week-long court-ordered community service stint after pleading guilty in January of striking her housekeeper in the head with a cell phone. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

44 44 Naomi Campbell At The Olympus Fashion Week In 2006 Naomi Campbell during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Seen at Bryant Park – Day 2 at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

45 45 Naomi Campbell At Coca Cola Make It Real Party In 2005 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Naomi Campbell attends the Coca Cola Make It Real party February 10, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

46 46 Naomi Campbell At Usher’s 26th Birthday Party In 2004 Naomi Campbell during Usher’s 26th Birthday Party at Rainbow Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

47 47 Naomi Campbell At The 2002 Tribeca Film Festival Naomi Campbell during 2002 Tribeca Film Festival – “About A Boy” Premiere After Party at Regent Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

48 48 Naomi Campbell At The “It’S Fashion!” Fundraising Gala In 2001 Naomi Campbell Attends The “It’S Fashion!” Fundraising Gala, In Aid Of Macmillan Cancer Relief, Hosted By Vogue & Jaguar, At Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

49 49 Naomi Campbell At The CFDA Fashion Awards In 2000 Naomi Campbell wearing Azzedine Alaia attends the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony on June 16, 2000 in New York…Article title: “Eye: Brief Encounters” (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

50 50 Annual Victoria’s Secret At The MTV Awards In 1998 M.T.V. VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS IN NEW YORK (Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

51 51 Naomi Campbell At The 3rd Annual Victoria’s Secret Runway Show In 1997 English model, Naomi Campbell, attends the 3rd Annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show, circa 1997. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

52 52 Naomi Campbell Walking For Christian Dior In 1997 Naomi Campbell au défilé Christian Dior, Haute-Couture, collection Automne-Hiver 1997-1998 à Paris en juillet 1997, France. (Photo by Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

53 53 Naomi Campbell At The Giorgio Armani Prive in 1995 Naomi Campbell during Giorgio Armani Prive in L.A. – Inside at Green Acres in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage)