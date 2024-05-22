HomeFashion

54 Iconic Style Moments From Naomi Campbell

In honor of the model maven's birthday, we had to pay homage to her love of fashion and the looks she wore to display it.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

For some time models were only seen as a vessel for designers to showcase their creations but, along the way, their impact on fashion was recognized as a cultural phenomenon. Supermodels became a new factor of celebrity with Naomi Campbell as one of the most elite in the business. To honor the fashion icon’s birthday, we had to compile all the looks that proved again and again that she loves fashion and evokes that through her outfits.

Campbell is not just a pretty face though, she’s also a savvy businesswoman and a philanthropist who uses fashion as a vehicle for change globally. In her philanthropy work she’s been able to raise funds for at-risk residents in Haiti, Mumbai, Japan, Syria, and New Orleans after dangerous natural disasters caused each community’s lives and homes through her organization Fashion For Relief. She’s also worked alongside the beloved Nelson Mandela for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Campbell also joined fellow supermodels Bethann Hardison and Iman in the Diversity Coalition which advocates for a push toward diverse models on the runways and in campaigns. For Hardison’s film Invisible Beauty, Campbell worked alongside her again as the executive producer. 

Other feats that Campbell has accomplished as a model are being the first Black model to be on the cover of Vogue France and Time magazine, and the first again for British Vogue since 1966. In 1989, she became the first Black model to be on the cover of American Vogue for the coveted September issue, the most popular for the magazine each year. By 1997, she was the first Black model to open a Prada runway show. These huge achievements have paved the way for Black models today as Campbell’s graceful and confident walk is constantly a reference for up-and-coming models. 

Her style has also played a role in her supermodel status as she loves fashion and quality pieces. She’s curated important relationships with the designers that use her as their muse like Yves Saint Laurent, Azzedine Alaïa, Gianni Versace, and more over the years. Her outfits even at the start of her career have remained chic and a bit ahead of their time with fur jackets over simple strappy dresses, three-piece suits, and sequined gowns. At the 2019 Met Gala, Campbell turned heads in a pink feathered gown designed by Valentino. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, she wore a sequined black ensemble with straps designed by Chanel, which she modeled in 1997 for its couture runway show—Campbell loves a full circle fashion moment. 

Throughout her four-decade career, we’ve seen Campbell blossom into the star she is now and create a career filled with longevity. Not many can say they’ve been doing this as long as Campbell, and at 54 years old she has no plans of stopping. 

Keep scrolling to witness looks that have been etched in our minds throughout her illustrious life and career.

