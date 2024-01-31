47 Of Kerry Washington's Best Beauty Looks Of All Time

HomeBeauty

47 Of Kerry Washington's Most Inspiring Beauty Looks

Take a look at the actress’ beauty evolution as we celebrate her 47th birthday today.
By India Espy-Jones

From her famous role as Olivia Pope in Scandal to a multi-time ESSENCE cover star– it’s clear Kerry Washington has long been an it-girl. First breaking into the industry in 1994, the actress is a star that has not stopped shining, thanks to roles in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), and, more recently, in Little Fires Everywhere (2020). And one can’t fail to mention she’s earned accolade after accolade; winning at the BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Emmys.

And if we could, we would give Washington her latest award: Beauty Icon. Since the ‘00s, she never appeared without a kiss of baby doll blush: picture her high-cheekboned smile defined with bright pink pigment at the Hollywood’s Life Awards in 2004. Years ahead of beauty trends, we’ve seen her pair the now popular look with lip gloss and loose curls like at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. Into the 2010s, she leaned into neutral makeup looks more often (ditching blush for sparkly nudes at the Alexander Wang fashion show in 2013), before dabbling in matte makeup and voluminous hair looks at the 68th Emmy Awards in 2016.

While glitter eyeshadows remained her signature over time, the actress took a risk at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: red matte lipstick and a natural curly updo. She also deviated from her classic look (blush and loose curls) with a short pixie cut and matte nude lips at the Oscar Party the following year. As of recent, her versatility has shined through even more: going from pixie cuts and bobs (cue ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2022), to mattes. And her most recent look? She brought back the iconic blush, pink lips, and afro combo at the Sundance Film Festival.

Below, take a look at Kerry Washington’s beauty evolution as we celebrate her 47th birthday today.

