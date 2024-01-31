47 Of Kerry Washington's Best Beauty Looks Of All Time

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

From her famous role as Olivia Pope in Scandal to a multi-time ESSENCE cover star– it’s clear Kerry Washington has long been an it-girl. First breaking into the industry in 1994, the actress is a star that has not stopped shining, thanks to roles in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), and, more recently, in Little Fires Everywhere (2020). And one can’t fail to mention she’s earned accolade after accolade; winning at the BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Emmys.

And if we could, we would give Washington her latest award: Beauty Icon. Since the ‘00s, she never appeared without a kiss of baby doll blush: picture her high-cheekboned smile defined with bright pink pigment at the Hollywood’s Life Awards in 2004. Years ahead of beauty trends, we’ve seen her pair the now popular look with lip gloss and loose curls like at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. Into the 2010s, she leaned into neutral makeup looks more often (ditching blush for sparkly nudes at the Alexander Wang fashion show in 2013), before dabbling in matte makeup and voluminous hair looks at the 68th Emmy Awards in 2016.

While glitter eyeshadows remained her signature over time, the actress took a risk at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: red matte lipstick and a natural curly updo. She also deviated from her classic look (blush and loose curls) with a short pixie cut and matte nude lips at the Oscar Party the following year. As of recent, her versatility has shined through even more: going from pixie cuts and bobs (cue ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2022), to mattes. And her most recent look? She brought back the iconic blush, pink lips, and afro combo at the Sundance Film Festival.

Below, take a look at Kerry Washington’s beauty evolution as we celebrate her 47th birthday today.

01 01 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kerry Washington attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

02 02 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kerry Washington attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

03 03 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Kerry Washington attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

04 04 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kerry Washington arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

05 05 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals US actress Kerry Washington attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 17, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Bad Company World Premiere at Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

07 07 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kerry Washington arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills on September 21, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

08 08 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 16th Annual GQ “Men Of The Year” Celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

09 09 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during 2004 Toronto International FIlm Festival – “Ray” Press Conference at Four Seasons in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

10 10 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 10: Actress Kerry Washington arrives to the Disney ABC Television Group’s “TCA Winter Press Tour” on January 10, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

11 11 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 22: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 16th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala presented by The Los Angeles Times held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

12 12 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Actress Kerry Washington poses in the press room at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

13 13 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Actress Kerry Washington attends the Alexander Wang show during Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

14 14 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during HBO Post Award Reception Celebrating The 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals at Griff’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

15 15 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Glamour Magazine’s 2004 Women of the Year Awards at Museum of Natural History in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by M. Von Holden/FilmMagic)

16 16 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Actress Kerry Washington attends the Music Unites Fall Masquerade Gala at the Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 29, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

17 17 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Hollywood Life’s 4th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards – Arrivals at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

18 18 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

19 19 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Kerry Washington attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

20 20 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

21 21 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images).

22 22 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

23 23 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

24 24 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK CITY – JANUARY 8: Kerry Washington attends First Anniverary of Gotham Magazine Party on January 8, 2002 at the Regent Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

25 25 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Kerry Washington attend the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

26 26 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

27 27 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during 41st New York Film Festival – “Young Adam” Premiere After Party at Viscaya in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

28 28 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Oscar de la Renta – Front Row and Backstage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

29 29 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during The Times BFI 50th London Film Festival Opening Night Gala – “The Last King of Scotland” Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

30 30 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Actress Kerry Washington attends Emporio Armani runway presentation hosted by Roberta Armani at Emporio Armani boutique on September 11, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/WireImage)

31 31 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during “Ray” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

32 32 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during The National Board of Review 2004 Awards Gala at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

33 33 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during L’Oreal Legends Gala Benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at American Museum of Natural History in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

34 34 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Showtime’s “Reefer Madness” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Regent Showcase Cinemas in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

35 35 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Actress Kerry Washington attends the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2009 benefit at the Hotel du Cap during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2009 in Antibes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/FilmMagic)

36 36 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Hollywood Life’s 4th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards – Portraits at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

37 37 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 01: Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 23rd annual American Cinematheque show honoring Samuel L. Jackson held at Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 1, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

38 38 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during “She Hate Me” New York Premiere – Inside Arrivals at Loews Cineplex Astor Plaza in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

39 39 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 16: Actress Kerry Washington attends the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Courage in Journalism Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on October 16, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

40 40 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during Hollywood Life’s 4th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards – Red Carpet at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

41 41 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

42 42 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington during GQ Magazine Celebrates its 2004’s Men of the Year – Arrivals at Lucques Restaurant and Ago Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

43 43 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals Kerry Washington at the Palais Du Festival in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

44 44 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 2010-11 season opening night performance of “Das Rheingold” at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 27, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

45 45 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Kerry Washington sits in the front row at the Nanette Lepore Spring 2006 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park on September 13, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

46 46 CBS’ Ray Charles Tribute With Jamie Foxx And Other Celebs- Arrivals NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Kerry Washington attends the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)