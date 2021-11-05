In 2013, Kerry Washington was named a brand ambassador for Neutrogena and the Scandal star has been blessing us with the secrets of her skincare game ever since. Throughout her role with Neutrogena, Washington has provided creative input and consultation on marketing campaigns and products, with her first ads officially debuting in early 2014. Outside of the boardroom and product development, the Little Fires Everywhere actress has sworn by Neutrogena’s products and have even named a few products as skincare essentials in her routine from the Hydro Boost Body Overnight Cream for eczema relief to Neutrogena’s Makeup Removing Wipes for a post-makeup afterglow.

“I’ve been working with the brand for about 8 years now. I have always been passionate about self-care and Neutrogena was a brand I was already familiar with growing up,” Washington told ESSENCE exclusively. “What I love about the brand is that it’s proven technology that works and there is so much time put into the science behind all of our products. As a creative consultant and Brand Ambassador, I have been able to see first-hand the science perfected and know that these product formulas do what they say, and are [of] great quality.”

Now, Neutrogena has officially released its Rapid Firming Collection, complete with Rapid Firming™ Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream and Rapid Firming™ Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum. Skincare lovers can complete their collection with the Allergy-, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested Rapid Firming™ Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream, which is positioned as an anti-aging product to instantly hydrate and visibly improve the brightness, firmness, and puffiness in your under-eye area.

The Emmy award-winning actress deemed Neutrogena‘s latest release as “an amazing addition to my skincare routine,” especially during her nighttime routine when she’s looking to heal and rejuvenate her skin after a long day. “I remember trying the Peptide Contour Lift Cream for the first time and questioning ‘Contour’ but I was pleasantly surprised because there is a huge wow factor. It really does help lift and firm skin in real-time,” she boasted about the new products. As a self-proclaimed “Hydro Boost girl at heart,” she relies on the skin-quenching products for her everyday routine but gives her props fully to the Rapid Firming collection for giving what it needs to gave. Washington continued, “I love that line and love those products for the daytime, especially the SPF, but nighttime is when I really want to pour nutrients back into my skin, and the Rapid Firming line has proven to be my nighttime winner.”

As an actress, director, and brand ambassador for a major beauty brand, Washington noted the importance of a reliable, simplistic skincare routine that works best for her skin’s love language. “My skincare routine is super important to me – not just to take care of my skin, but to make me feel good. It doesn’t take long and it’s not super extensive, but it makes me feel so good and is a form of self-care to take time to treat my skin to get my day started,” she admitted. From playing the female lead in Spike Lee’s She Hate Me in 2004 to starring in Netflix’s adaptation of American Son in 2019, and throughout other pivotal moments in her career, Washington has demonstrated effortless grace and beauty from head to toe and she owes it all to her growth in the entertainment industry.

“There are so many ingredients I think about now that I haven’t thought of before in my career. I never really considered retinol in my younger years, and now it’s a staple in my skincare routine. That’s why I love Neutrogena’s new Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum. Not only can you see the results, but it’s also gentle on my sensitive skin,” she shared. Pricing at only $29.99, the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair® collection item contains the brand’s highest concentration of 0.5% pure retinol and, according to the website, was formulated without parabens, mineral oil, and dyes.

While the seasons shift from the warmer summers to brisk fall, the Lakeview Terrace star shared with ESSENCE how she’s switching things up in her skincare routine for the pumpkin spice-filled season. During the daytime, Washington referred to the Hydro Boost collection for a good moisturizer chock full of hyaluronic acid. “Add back all the moisture your skin lost during the day, at night. The peptides in our Rapid Firming line are 2.5 [times] smaller than comparable products, which means that it is easier for the skin to absorb the moisture and we all need that in the colder months ahead,” she said before adding another simple yet vital piece of skincare advice. “Get good sleep and drink tons of water. I definitely notice a difference in my skin when I sleep well and drink lots of water.”

To learn more about Neutrogena Rapid Firming™️, check out the YouTube video below starring Kerry Washington herself about the triple lift serum with pure collagen.