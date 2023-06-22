Home

Celebrating The Style Legacy Of Lauryn Hill

The celebrated singer-songwriter is set to headline Essence Fest next weekend. In celebration of her, we had to remind you that she's always been a fashion girl.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Lauryn Hill, a true music industry icon, lyricist, and spiritually tapped artist, has made her mark on the world with her profound impact on music and pop culture. Known for her soulful voice, raw lyrics, and mesmerizing stage presence, Hill has become a symbol of artistic integrity, female empowerment, and social consciousness. With only one studio album recorded, it is widely considered a perfect classic. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is what canonized so many of our own feelings. At just about 18 years old, I felt each word Hill sang with true conviction in my soul. 

Hill first rose to prominence as a member of the influential group the Fugees in the 1990s. Their groundbreaking album The Score showcased her singing and rapping skills and her ability to blend elements of hip-hop, R&B, and reggae seamlessly. As a solo artist, Hill reached even greater heights with her timeless masterpiece, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The album defied genre boundaries and explored themes of love, self-discovery, social inequality, and personal growth. While Hill’s career has had its share of ups and downs, her impact as an artist and cultural icon remains undeniable. Her music continues to inspire new generations, and her legacy as a trailblazer and visionary endures even now. 

GLEN ELLEN, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Festival at B.R. Cohn Winery on September 15, 2019 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Lauryn Hill attends 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit – Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

She’s also a true fashion girl, with her maximalist style inspiring designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. She’s recently been on stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, wearing the likes of Kenzo, Thom Browne, and Versace. She’s always had incredible taste and intention in what she wears, just as much as what she’s written in her songs.

Take a look through some of her most iconic looks below.

