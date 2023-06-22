Celebrating The Style Legacy Of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill, a true music industry icon, lyricist, and spiritually tapped artist, has made her mark on the world with her profound impact on music and pop culture. Known for her soulful voice, raw lyrics, and mesmerizing stage presence, Hill has become a symbol of artistic integrity, female empowerment, and social consciousness. With only one studio album recorded, it is widely considered a perfect classic. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is what canonized so many of our own feelings. At just about 18 years old, I felt each word Hill sang with true conviction in my soul.

Hill first rose to prominence as a member of the influential group the Fugees in the 1990s. Their groundbreaking album The Score showcased her singing and rapping skills and her ability to blend elements of hip-hop, R&B, and reggae seamlessly. As a solo artist, Hill reached even greater heights with her timeless masterpiece, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The album defied genre boundaries and explored themes of love, self-discovery, social inequality, and personal growth. While Hill’s career has had its share of ups and downs, her impact as an artist and cultural icon remains undeniable. Her music continues to inspire new generations, and her legacy as a trailblazer and visionary endures even now.

GLEN ELLEN, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Festival at B.R. Cohn Winery on September 15, 2019 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Lauryn Hill attends 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit – Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

She’s also a true fashion girl, with her maximalist style inspiring designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. She’s recently been on stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, wearing the likes of Kenzo, Thom Browne, and Versace. She’s always had incredible taste and intention in what she wears, just as much as what she’s written in her songs.

Take a look through some of her most iconic looks below.

2023 The Roots Picnic PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 03: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

2022 Essence Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

2021 Global Citizen Live NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Lauryn Hill performs at Global Citizen Live at Pier 17 on September 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2019 Queen & Slim Screening ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Lauryn Hill performs onstage during a “Queen & Slim” screening and conversation at Woodruff Arts Center on November 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2020 Lauryn Hill Performs At BGR!Fest WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: Musician Lauryn Hill performs at BGR!Fest at The Kennedy Center on March 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

2019 Lauryn Hill in Concert SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MAY 3: Lauryn Hill performs live onstage at Espaco das Americas on May 3, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

2015 Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World Festival NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: Musician Lauryn Hill attends the Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World festival in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

2015 Lauryn Hill Birthday Celebration WEST ORANGE, NJ – MAY 26: Lauryn Hill celebrates her birthday at The Ballroom on May 26, 2015, in West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

1999 Lauryn Hill Live In Concert Singer Lauryn Hill (Lauryn Noelle Hill) performs at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois in August 1999. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill Filming A Music Video Lauryn Hill filming new music video in New York City. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

1998 Refugee Project Event Lauryn Hill of Fugees at Refugee Project Event, New York, New York, December 16, 1998. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

1998 New York Magazine 3rd Prize Giving Ceremony (Original Caption) The singer Lauryn Hill. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

1998 Portrait Of Lauryn Hill Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues musician Lauryn Hill, 1998. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

1999 Lauryn Hill in Concert AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 28: Lauryn Hill performs at the Drum rhythm Festival on May 28 1999 at Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Lauryn Hill at the Grove Theater in Anaheim HipHop/Soul singer Lauryn Hill as she performed at the Grove Theater in Anaheim. (Photo by Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fugees At World Music Theater American Hip Hop musician Lauryn Hill, of the group Fugees, performs onstage at the World Music Theater, Tinley Park, Illinois, August 6, 1996. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

1987 McDonald’s All-America Game’s 25th Anniversary Dinner UNITED STATES – APRIL 03: Lauryn Hill arrives to perform at the McDonald’s All-American Game’s 25th anniversary dinner at Tavern on the Green. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill And Rohan Marley UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 17: Lauryn Hill with her boyfriend Rohan Marley attending Holiday Benefit party for Refugee Project at Emporium Armani. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill In Concert UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Lauryn HILL (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

1997 The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Lauryn Hill (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1998 Billboard Music Awards Lauryn Hill (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1991 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Lauryn Hill (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2005 Bob Marley 60th birthday Concert ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA: Afro-American Singer Lauren Hill performs, 06 February 2005, for the Bob Marley 60th birthday concert in Meskel square in Addis Ababa. Thousands of music fans, rastafaris and the merely curios swarmed central Addisa Ababa on sunday, turbing the Capital Huge Meskel Square in a seaof red, yellow and green to celebrate what would have been reggae legend Bob Marley’s 60th birthday. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

1998 41st Annual Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Singer Lauryn Hill poses with her five Grammy awards including Album of the Year for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 24 February. Hill, who was nominated for 10 Grammy awards, also won awards in the categories for “Best New Artist,” “Best Female R & B Record Performance,” “Best R & B Song, and “Best R & B Album.” (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) Vince BUCCI/mn (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards Award winner Lauryn Hill performing on ‘The Source Hip Hop Music Awards’ at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 1999. The show will air on the UPN Network on Friday, August 20, 1999 at 8:00pm. (Photo:Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

1998 41st Annual Grammy Awards Lauren Hill speaks to the audience after recieving a Grammy award at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

1999 Lauryn Hill In Concert Lauryn Hill performing at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View Calif. on July 25th, 1999. Image By: Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect

2000 42nd Annual Grammy Awards Lauryn Hill backstage at the 2000 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

1994 The Fugees NEW YORK – July 20, 1994: Hip hop group the Fugees (L-R Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean) pose for a portrait backstage at the Manhattan Center on July 20, 1994 in New York City, New York. (Photo By Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

2014 Lauryn Hill In Concert Lauryn Hill In Concert, Brixton Academy, London, Britain – 20 Sep 2014, Lauryn Hill (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2011 EXPRESS Rocks Concert PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 26: Singer Lauryn Hill performs at the EXPRESS Rocks Hosted By Skullcandy And Vevo At Harry O’s Featuring Lauryn Hill on January 26, 2011 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Clayton Chase/Getty Images)

1997 Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2005 The Fugees Live at Hammersmith Apollo UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 14: HAMMERSMITH APOLLO Photo of The Fugees live at Hammersmith Apollo – 14.12.05, The Fugees live at Hammersmith Apollo – 14.12.05, left to right: Pras,Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Redferns)

1999 MTV Music Video Awards Lauryn Hill at the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards held at The Metropolitian Opera House at Lincoln Center, New York City, NY on September 10, 1999.Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect