Essence Fashion Digest: Leomie Anderson Wears Sophie Couture, Fear Of God's New Collection, And More 

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, British model Leomie Anderson stunned in a feather detail gown at the Cannes Film Festival. Many celebrities have used the festival as their own personal runway. Meanwhile, a new collection in honor of human rights activist Malcolm X by Barriers Worldwide. The brand has released its latest collection with an array of pieces to pay homage to his life and legacy.

Next, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God has unveiled a new Essentials collection filled with the brand’s signature neutral colors and luxe fabrics on simple athleisure silhouettes. Additionally, rising Nigerian brand Banke Kuku has revealed its Summer 2024 collection filled with vibrant prints as bold shapes for women who enjoy a bit of maximalism. Lastly, Stussy is gearing up for the summer season with a new collection to wear during the warm weather.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Leomie Anderson Stunned In Sophie Couture At The Cannes Film Festival

Model and TV personality Leomie Anderson went from the U.K. to the Cannes Film Festival wearing an intricately detailed dress. Her black gown designed by Sophie Couture featured a voluminous waist covered in black feathers with a strapless top to even out the proportions. The gown touched the ground with a long puff train all while yellow feathers poked out throughout the frock. The fabric on Anderson’s look was sheen, creating a dreamlike outfit for the day. Enlarged diamond stud earrings and a pair of shiny pointed-toe heels completed her look.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Leomie Anderson attends the “Marcello Mio” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Louis Vuitton Debuts Its Cruise 2024 Runway Collection

In Barcelona at Park Güell, an architectural gift to the world filled with gardens and vibrant colors held the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 runway show. Elegant suits, bold shoulder pants, and wide-brim hats filled the runway. Tones of gray, beige, and black were included in the collection, a departure from a Cruise show’s usually bright colors and bold prints. Fabrics like leather, lace, and mesh were also featured on draped long gowns and 3D floral applique dresses. A futuristic element was played within this collection through a black leather minidress with rectangular pockets and large shoulders with a dropped sleeve. Aside from the hats, sports sunglasses were worn by models with a colorful mirrored reflection. Fabrics were mixed like this look below with a raw hemline lace skirt and leather fringe on a satin blazer top. Cruise this season seems to be more about pushing the envelope when we think about fashion norms.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 23: A model walks the runway during Louis Vuitton : Womenswear Cruise 2025 at Park Güell on May 23, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/WireImage)

Barriers Worldwide Releases A Malcolm X Collection

Barriers Worldwide have released a new collection in honor of Malcolm X, the beloved civil rights activist, and leader. The streetwear brand is paying homage to the trailblazer with T-shirts featuring images of him on designed hoodies and T-shirts with blue and yellow detailing throughout them. The brand’s founder Steven Barter utilizes its clothing as a vehicle to amplify the voices and stories of Black cultural figures. This collection is a celebration of the leader’s 99th birthday. It was also created to uphold the brand’s commitment to telling the stories of marginalized people, especially Black people. Malcolm X represents resilience and strength in the face of the Black community’s plight.

Fear Of God Unveils Its Latest Essentials Collection

The new Fear Of God Essentials summer collection is exactly what we expect. It’s filled with matching sweatsuit sets in neutral shades of gray, beige, and navy blue with the brand logo displayed on each piece. Also included is a new range of denim pieces from jeans to zip-up jackets. Other pieces like thick black bomber jackets, zip-up collared shirts, stretch waistband pants, plain white T-shirts. The brand embraces a modern approach to minimalism for the summer season. For those of you who love black no matter what the weather, this is for you.

Shop the Fear Of God Summer collection on fearofgod.com.

Banke Kuku Reveals Its Summer 2024 Collection

This rising Nigerian brand Banke Kuku’s latest Summer 2024 collection has arrived. Bold colors, vibrant prints, and breezy fabrics fill the capsule. Based in London, the eponymous brand was founded in 2019 and has grown tremendously as of late. This new collection features an array of pieces from feathered floral matching sets, tasseled mini bucket bags, a sheer black long-sleeve dress, a yellow floral wrap dress, and a sheer white printed flowy gown. For a vacation or outside event, a side cutout satin floral long-sleeve dress is included and so is a sheer sunset orange cinched dress is also available. A blue strapless corset-style gown and an ombre tulle long-sleeve piece is also included in the collection. The brand is carried at a range of stores from Moda Operandi and Farfetch to Selfridges and Le Bon Marche Paris.

Shop the Banke Kuku summer collection on bankekuku.com.

Stussy’s Latest Summer Collection Is Out Now

Summer has finally arrived and Stussy knows you’ll need some lightweight pieces to add to your wardrobe. Printed long shorts, breezy button-downs, washed denim jeans, and zip-up hoodies are featured in the campaign. Also included are wrinkles linen short sets, and a brown acid wash denim jacket and pant set, a tan leather zip-up jacket, and plaid button downs. This collection embraces that the summer is in warm tones and classic pieces to carry into other seasons to come.

Shop the new Stussy Summer collection on stussy.com.