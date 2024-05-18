HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival, Movie Premieres And Album Releases Parties

As the month of May enters its best days, the industry’s biggest stepped out to celebrate and enjoy the spring season.
US actress Angela Bassett arrives for Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
May is always an amazing time for the entertainment industry’s elite. Pool parties, birthday celebrations, movie premieres, and the like. This past week, stars from all over came out to show support for their projects, and have a great time while doing it.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off in France on Tuesday, bringing out some heavy hitters in the movie business. People such as Naomi Campbell, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne and more were spotted around town, while Black Hollywood represented itself just as well here in the states. In Los Angeles, the upcoming Bad Boys 4 film had a photocall featuring its stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lenny Santiago celebrated his birthday recently, and had a get-together with some of the biggest names around. Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Kevin Hart, among others, attended the latter’s shindig, which provided some iconic photo opps for the world to see.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

