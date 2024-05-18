Star Gazing: Cannes Film Festival, Movie Premieres And Album Releases Parties

US actress Angela Bassett arrives for Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

May is always an amazing time for the entertainment industry’s elite. Pool parties, birthday celebrations, movie premieres, and the like. This past week, stars from all over came out to show support for their projects, and have a great time while doing it.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off in France on Tuesday, bringing out some heavy hitters in the movie business. People such as Naomi Campbell, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne and more were spotted around town, while Black Hollywood represented itself just as well here in the states. In Los Angeles, the upcoming Bad Boys 4 film had a photocall featuring its stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lenny Santiago celebrated his birthday recently, and had a get-together with some of the biggest names around. Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Kevin Hart, among others, attended the latter’s shindig, which provided some iconic photo opps for the world to see.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

Quinta Brunson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Angela Bassett NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Angela Bassett attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Tamron Hall NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Tamron Hall attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Stephen A. Smith NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Stephen A. Smith attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Robin Roberts NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Robin Roberts attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sanaa Lathan NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sanaa Lathan attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Chris Paul NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Chris Paul attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Jalen Hurts NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Jalen Hurts attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Tyler James Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Tyler James Williams attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Sterling K. Brown NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sterling K. Brown attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sheryl Lee Ralph NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Zuri Hall NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Zuri Hall attends the 2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront at Fotografiska New York on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mehcad Brooks NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Mehcad Brooks attends the 2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront at Fotografiska New York on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Amandla Stenberg NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Amandla Stenberg attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Charles Barkley NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Charles Barkley attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Shaquille O’Neal NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Shaquille O’Neal attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Taylor Rooks NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Taylor Rooks attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Audie Cornish NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Audie Cornish attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Naomi Campbell CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: The BMW XM Mystique Allure with Naomi Campbell attends the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for BMW)

Shannon Sharpe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Shannon Sharpe attends YouTube Brandcast 2024 at David Geffen Hall on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube)

Flau’jae Johnson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Flau’jae Johnson attends The Rookie Live: Flau’jae at Samsung 837 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Alfre Woodard NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Alfre Woodard attends the Legal Defense Fund’s 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sergio Hudson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Sergio Hudson attends the Legal Defense Fund’s 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Jon Batiste attends the Legal Defense Fund’s 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sidney Madden NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Sidney Madden attends the Legal Defense Fund’s 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

June Ambrose NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: June Ambrose attends the Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rapsody NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Rapsody attends “Please Don’t Cry” New York Album Last Session on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: (L-R) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the photo call for Sony’s “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” at Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles on May 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Mariah Carey attends the 2024 Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Porsha Williams ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 17: TV personality Porsha Williams attends her Pampered By Porsha Sheets X Bloomingdale’s meet & greet at Bloomingdale’s Lenox Square on May 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Yandy Smith ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 17: Yandy Smith attends Yelle Skincare & Pampered By Porsha Sheets X Bloomingdale’s Meet & Greet at Bloomingdale’s Lenox Square on May 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Janelle James BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Janelle James attends Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Festival at private residence on May 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Hartbeat)

KevOnStage and Melissa Fredericks BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: KevOnStage and guest attends Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Festival at private residence on May 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Hartbeat)

Sam Jay BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Sam Jay attends Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Festival at private residence on May 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Hartbeat)

T.I. and Tameka Cottle Harris BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: (L-R) T.I. and Tameka Cottle Harris attend Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Festival at private residence on May 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Hartbeat)

Yvonne Orji BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Yvonne Orji attends Hartbeat Brunch in partnership with Netflix is a Joke Festival at private residence on May 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Hartbeat)

Jay Z, Lenny S., and Beyoncé

Lenny S., Kevin Hart, Sterling Brim, and Carver Guru

Daniel Kaluuya, Lenny S., and Damson Idris

Angela Manuel-Davis, Lauren London, Savannah James, and Yvonne Orji

Jeezy and Rich Paul