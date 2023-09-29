Essence Fashion Digest: Taraji P. Henson In LaQuan Smith, Stüssy X Clarks, And More

This week in fashion was full of collaborations and a huge style moment that we didn’t want you to miss. Actress extraordinaire Taraji P. Henson was seen in none other than Black-owned luxury brands LaQuan Smith. The sheer blue gown was filled with drama and draping that fit her perfectly. Rapper Skepta had a recent fashion show in London for his brand Mains and created an umbrella that just dropped and costs an absurd amount but, we’ll let you be the judge of that. Collaborations between Stüssy and Clarks, and Crocs and Hershey’s are underway. Stüssy and Clarks shoe collab is one we hadn’t seen coming but makes perfect sense, while Crocs and Hershey’s hold the same sentiment, we are wondering how many more collaboration combos will come about for the rest of the year.

If you’d like to stay updated on all things fashion from the luxury standpoint to the wacky news, keep scrolling.

Taraji P. Henson Wears LaQuan Smith

Actress Taraji P. Henson looked like a dream in her blue sheer dress by designer of his eponymous label LaQuan Smith. It’s refreshing to see a woman like Henson out and about in a Black-owned brand let alone such a gorgeous piece by Smith. The draping on the dress over the arms and near the bodice to give a cinched look was so elegant on the actress. She kept the rest of her look simple with minimal jewelry and a pair of black heels with a cutout and a pointed toe.



Skepta’s Brand Mains Drops A $38k Umbrella

Rapper Skepta’s recent runway show for his brand Mains debuted an unlikely accessory in the hands of male supermodel Alton Mason—an umbrella. The umbrella is selling for $38,100, yes, you read that correctly. It’s diamond encrusted and can be used as a cane as well. The umbrella is not only made with 6.83 karat diamonds but with white gold and dark wood at the handle. If you had that kind of money to spend on the luxury umbrella, would you?



Stüssy X Clarks

Looks like we have another collaboration on our hands. This time between two streetwear brands Stüssy and Clarks. The new shoe is a black pair of slip-on Wallabees with an addition of embroidered playing card motifs in red and white. These shoes are the type to elevate or dress up the usual baggy jeans and fitted T-shirt look.

The new Wallabees are available online now on stussy.com.

Crocs X Hershey’s

This collaboration makes us remember that at any point in fashion—it’s never that serious. These brands seem to be having more and more fun working together as Crocs and Hershey’s are a great example of that. The two brands have come up with a chocolate-themed collaboration with the Hershey’s Kiss, Hershey’s Bar, and the Reeses Peanut Butter Cups as main references. The two colorways are of course a chocolate brown and a bright orange to rep the candy brands. The shoes come with fun and silly branded chocolate candy Jibbitz charms to add to your look.

⁠⁠⁠These chocolatey Crocs are available now on crocs.com. Retail prices range from $55 to $65.