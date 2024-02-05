The Best Looks At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Getty Images

The 66th Grammy awards commenced on a high note with artists like Tyla, Coco Jones, Fantasia and more dressed to the nines on the red carpet. “Water” singer Tyla wore a light teal cutout dress for the night, while Jones echoed the light blue trend in a plunging neckline gown designed by Celia Kritharioti and silver heels designed by Le Silla. Singer and actress Fantasia stunned in a black and tan sheer gown by Cong Tri with matching gloves and Le Silla black sandals. She accessorized gold adornments on her face and stacked diamond studs along her ears.

R&B artist Chloe Bailey wore a cutout gold gown with a one-shoulder detail and an intricate design with the gold fabric. Grammy-nominee Victoria Monét wore a custom-designed, goldish-brown dress by Versace with a corset-style bodice and ruching at the waist styled by Kollin Carter. Actress Niecy Nash made an appearance in a completely bedazzled gold dress designed by Marc Bouwer, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. The dress has matching gloves, and the dress’s print detail with flowers were intricate.

Singer Jon Batiste opted for a non-traditional gray suit by Vacheron Constantin. The suit came with a pleated skirt layered over trousers while the jacket was utility style with four pockets and mock neckline. His shoes were heeled black boots with a square toe. R&B singer Summer Walker strutted onto the red carpet in a white glamorous fringe dress with a dramatic hat in the same fabric for dramatic effect. With no necklace on her decolletage, she accessorized with a pair of pearl earrings. The legendary Lenny Kravitz showed some skin on the red carpet in a sheer and leather top by Margiela paired with skinny leather Chrome Hearts pants and boots with huge Dior sunglasses and two cross chains by Loree Rodkin for accessories.

Keep scrolling to see all the diverse and glamorous looks from our favorite celebs of the special night.

