Let’s Toast: Coco Jones Is Celebrating Her Five Grammy Nominations With A Signature Cocktail

Grey Goose

To get one Grammy nomination is a huge feat, but to get five? Big tings.

Singer and actress Coco Jones is aware of that because that’s her reality, and it’s something she, and her proud mama, have been pinching themselves about since they got the good news last November.

That said, she’s going into Grammy weekend ready to celebrate. The 26-year-old powerhouse, whose noms include Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for her platinum single “ICU” and Best R&B Album for What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) is a Grey Goose partner, and they’re working together to host an event honoring this moment. Of course, they’ve also created a drink to toast to her success. Enter Coco’s Cocktail.

Grey Goose

“I’m excited to kick off Grammys weekend celebrating my five nominations with Grey Goose,” she says. “For our event, I worked with them to come up with my own signature Grey Goose vodka cocktail, which we’ve named ‘Coco’s Cocktail.’ I love a light and refreshing drink especially when cucumber is involved!”

The sweet cocktail’s ingredients include grenadine, lemon juice, club soda, St-Germain and Grey Goose vodka, of course. The cucumber Jones mentions is used as a garnish. It’s the perfect concoction to mark a stellar year of music for the star and the industry as a whole. Check out the directions below to make this at your own Grammy night watch parties.

Grey Goose

Ingredients

1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka

.75 oz St-Germain

.75 oz Grenadine

1 oz Lemon Juice

2.5 oz Club Soda

Garnish: 2 cucumber wheels

Method: Shake first four ingredients and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with club soda.