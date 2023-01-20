We Were Guests At Coco Jones’ Star-Studded 25th Birthday Bash

On Thursday, rising R&B songstress, Peacock’s Bel-Air star, and bonafide “It Girl” Coco Jones celebrated her 25th birthday in grand fashion. She launched the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, at the swanky Melrose Place in the heart of West Hollywood, sponsored by Grey Goose. The EP features four new songs, including her collaboration with recording legend Babyface.

Guests were among the first to listen to the singer’s new offering ahead of its official release on Friday (January 20). According to Jones, What Didn’t I Tell You is a collection of personal stories from when she struggled to identify her personhood. “In my past, there were so many scripts and so many prompts and so many strategic routes that me being authentic with myself, through music, has helped me to learn more about myself,” she told ESSENCE for the January/February issue.

Last night was a birthday celebration and a coming-out party for Jones’ music and artistry. The birthday girl was surrounded by close friends and industry colleagues, including Bel-Air cast members Adrian Holmes and Simone Joy Jones. Even actress Amber Riley appeared and shared a special birthday message for Jones, exclusively with ESSENCE, saying, “Happy Birthday, Coco! I love seeing you rise and shine! Many blessings and more life!”

With poster-sized images of Jones in every corner of the room, neutral colored florals, signature Grey Goose craft cocktails, and DJ Casanova on the-ones-and-twos playing everything from Beyoncé’s “Church Girl” to the Hot Boyz’s “I Need A Hot Girl,” the event was a vibe.

Scroll below to see the stars who celebrated with the starlet.