Amber Riley Has A Message For Men In Her DMs After Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘Keep That Same Fatphobic Energy’

If you weren’t in her DMs before she shed weight, Amber Riley says don’t hop in them now.

The actress and singer shared a post this week doing a comical voice-over video where she pretended to be reacting to the men she’s known for years now “falling in my DMs because I’ve lost weight.” The beauty captioned the clip, “Keep that same fatphobic energy player. Ain’t 💩 changed over here but the scale.” And that’s on period (per her “Big Dot” conclusion).

Someone who could relate and seconded her comments included actress Yvette Nicole Brown. She shed a great deal of weight while facing the reality of a scary Type 2 diabetes diagnosis and said she noticed the same reaction from men who were silent before her weight loss.

“Right?! They straight up act like we’ve taken off an ‘invisibility cloak’ or something. I’ve BEEN her [sic] playa! And you were uninterested. Keep that same energy and kick rocks!” she wrote.

Riley, who recently shared that her engagement to DeSean Black had come to an end, told the men of the Nice and Neat podcast that in addition to being single, she’d also been embracing working out for the mental benefits she’d experienced more than the physical. It is her way of putting herself first these days.

“It’s taken me a couple years to understand that choosing myself is not selfish,” she said at the time. “It sounds foreign and it sounds inappropriate and it [sounded] wrong to me for a long time. But making those decisions to actively choose yourself has really helped me say, ‘Oh God I really don’t feel like getting up that early tomorrow to work out but I have this, this and this to do in the afternoon and I need to get my mind right.’ And that is, ‘Amber, you choosing yourself.’”