Black Bartenders To Follow On World Cocktail Day  

If you’re a cocktail person, here’s another reason for you to have one—World Cocktail Day. May 13 gives cocktail lovers an excuse (not that we need one) to indulge in some of our favorite liquid artistries.

Although there are only 77 cocktails that are recognized by the International Bartenders Association, there are thousands of recipes out there for us to choose from. Some popular ones that made the list are the classic Margarita, Mojito, French 75, Bellini, and the Bloody Mary.

We wouldn’t have the wide array of cocktail options available today if it wasn’t for the creative and talented mixologists who think them up. We appreciate the creativity that goes into making and presenting cocktails for our consumption. If you like making cocktails, trying out new ones, or are looking for a bartender, here are some you should follow.

Boozer’s Bartending

Courtni Boozer founded Boozer’s Bartending — a service that offers booze on the go. The bartending service, which is based in Houston, offers more than a drink. They also provide mixology classes and have a cocktail masterclass manual for those who want something tangible for their kitchen.

The Tipsy Kitty Mobile Bar

Swan provides portable bar services for events and is based in Atlanta. Some of her signature drinks include Watermelon Rose Lemonade, Summer in a Glass, and her Champagne Grapefruit Mojito.

Spiked Delights

This is another Black-owned luxury mobile bartending service started by a licensed bartender named Shadea “Spike” Murphy. The mom of two established her brand in 2020. Her company offers custom bottles, bottle girl service, cocktail tastings and classes for anyone interested in learning. Spiked Delights operates in the Atlanta region in case you want to book them.

Pop.A.Holics

Alcohol infused popsicles? Yes, please! That’s just one thing customers can expect, including frozen drinks, a bring your own bottle service, exclusive bar, and a self-service bar.

On Da Rockz

Dhanya Gordon-Toylor is a bartender who offers mobile bartending services in NYC. She does both drinks-to-go services as well as mobile bartending in case you need someone to provide drinks at your event. Some of her offerings include boozy ice pops and cocktails in a bottle.

Never Drnk Alone

Ciara Harrington is a bartender who hosts a regular “cocktail & Conversation” on Instagram live. So, not only do you get to learn how to make cocktails alongside her, you can also have a stimulating chat in the process.

Measurements of Excellence

Also known as Justin McClendon and ‘The People’s Bartender,” bartender is one of his many talents. He specializes in mobile bartending, building professional bar programs, bartender mentoring and training, branding marketing and promoting high end brands through liquor, beers, wines and non-alcoholic beverages. One of his most recent creations is the Carajillo (a coffee cocktail) that he remixed by topping it with freshly grated parmesan.