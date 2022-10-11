Black Mixologists Share Their Favorite Fall Cocktails

It’s that time of the year for light jackets, turtlenecks, all things pumpkin spice, and if you’re a drink lover, something warm in temperature and/or flavor. We could tell you to make some apple or pear cocktails until your palate can’t take anymore, but we thought that we’d let the experts step in and share a few cocktails to cozy up to as autumn continues to settle in. Get into it — responsibly.
01
Bayfront Bramble
“The deep flavors from the bourbon and fresh seasonal blackberries make this the perfect fall cocktail.” – Senay Mesfin for the Poolside Lounge at Hilton San Diego Bayfront RECIPE for the Bayfront Bramble 2oz Bulleit Bourbon .75oz lemon juice Fresh blackberries and mint, muddled 1oz honey syrup (Muddle blackberries and mint in a shaking tin with bourbon, lemon juice, and honey syrup. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh blackberries and mint sprig.)
02
Plantini
While she didn’t share the specific ingredients for this plantain martini, mixologist Simone Bailey did say this about it, and another beloved drink for this time of year: “I would say our Plantini or the Island Goddess [is my favorite]. The roasted plantain in the Plantini gives a unique twist to the classic Daiquiri. The cognac and rose in the Island Goddess are great additions for a fall sangria option.” – Simone Bailey
03
Sunset on El Barrio
“This is a smokey take on the classic Paloma, a popular Mexican cocktail that helps to represent the Barrio Logan area that is adjacent to our Hilton Bayfront Property.” – by LaShawn Smith for the Poolside Lounge at Hilton San Diego Bayfront RECIPE for the Sunset on El Barrio 1.5oz Cutwater Spirits Reposado Mezcal 2-3 slices of fresh jalapeño, muddled 1oz ruby red grapefruit juice .75oz honey syrup Soda water Tajín rim (Muddle jalapeño slices in a shaking tin with mezcal, grapefruit juice, and honey syrup. Shake well and pour into a Tajín-rimmed rocks glass. Top with soda water and garnish with jalapeño and lime slices.)
04
Punkin’ – Pumpkin Whiskey Sour Cocktail
“Now that autumn is underway, a pumpkin cocktail is perfect for us all! The Punkin’ cocktail features a special American bourbon that pairs well with sweet, and savory flavors, Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey. The combination of the pumpkin puree, lemon and egg white add the right amount of sweet and sour, providing a creamy mouthful in every sip! The orange liqueur combines all the flavors and brings balance to the beverage, contributing to the journey of flavors any palate will be happy to experience.” – Kyre Williams, Beverage Director at Crimson Diner + Whiskey Bar at Motto by Hilton Washington, D.C. City Center. RECIPE for Punkin,’ a Pumpkin Whiskey Sour 1.5oz Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey 1oz Pumpkin Purée 1oz Lemon Juice .5oz Orange Liqueur Egg White
05
Goldfinger Cocktail
Created by Rodman Paixão exclusively for the Canvas Bar at Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, this drink is inspired by the 007 movie of the same name. RECIPE for the Goldfinger Cocktail 1oz Lillet Blanc 1oz Noilly Prat (vermouth dry) 1 3oz Gin Garnish: Orange Peel (Add the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with an orange peel.)