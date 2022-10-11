Black Mixologists Share Their Favorite Fall Cocktails

04

Punkin’ – Pumpkin Whiskey Sour Cocktail

“Now that autumn is underway, a pumpkin cocktail is perfect for us all! The Punkin’ cocktail features a special American bourbon that pairs well with sweet, and savory flavors, Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey. The combination of the pumpkin puree, lemon and egg white add the right amount of sweet and sour, providing a creamy mouthful in every sip! The orange liqueur combines all the flavors and brings balance to the beverage, contributing to the journey of flavors any palate will be happy to experience.” – Kyre Williams, Beverage Director at Crimson Diner + Whiskey Bar at Motto by Hilton Washington, D.C. City Center. RECIPE for Punkin,’ a Pumpkin Whiskey Sour 1.5oz Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey 1oz Pumpkin Purée 1oz Lemon Juice .5oz Orange Liqueur Egg White