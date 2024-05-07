How Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Angelic Rockstar’ Met Gala Hair Came Together

Marleen Moise / Getty Images

Last night, The Acolyte’s Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 2024 Met Gala, donning a wired new haircut and black smoked out eyeshadow. As for the night’s dress code? The Garden of Time. “We went for an angelic rockstar vibe— a look that exuded both edginess and sweetness,” celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen tells ESSENCE. “Drawing inspiration from the cool girl aesthetic, we wanted the perfect balance of badassery and charm.”

Pairing down a white Burberry gown with floral detailing and a feathered trim, the actress’ bridal-like look took a less refined turn with blonde choppy cut. Using a Pinterest mood board as a reference point, for inspiration, “I looked for everything from old hair and fashion magazines to cartoons and architectural details,” Stephen says. “We’ve got Charlize Theron’s fierceness in Mad Max mixed with the timeless allure of Betty Boop.”

Before the ball, Stephen completely transformed Turner-Smith with an asymmetrical, sideburn-adorned cut. “Beginning with clean, dry, molded hair, I incorporated discreet extensions to construct a subtle Mohawk at the back,” she says, before adding “stylish tendrils” around the face for flair. Next, she used a razor cutting technique, refining the hair’s texture before using the Dyson Corrale™ hair styler straightener to add in wildcard curls.

“To enhance smoothness and manageability, I applied a few drops of the Living Proof Smooth Styling Serum,” she says, reducing frizz, but not quite a wet or gel-like texture. For the final touch, Stephen used her fingers (coated in Living Proof Flex Spray) to shape and style the hair around her face. “I really loved how the edgy hairstyle perfectly complemented the softness of the dress, adding a cool and daring element to the overall look.”

Ursula Stephen doing Turner-Smith’s hair for the 2024 Met Gala.

By the end of the night, Turner-Smith made her appearance on the red carpet, turning the Met Gala out with her “thorn in a garden” style. “My favorite aspect of doing Met Gala glam is the incredible creativity that the event inspires, as well as the collaborative spirit and camaraderie among the glam team,” Stephen says. “We unite to bring the most amazing creations. It is an environment of support and teamwork.”