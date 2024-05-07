HomeMet Gala

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

From Zendaya’s peacock-coded makeup to Tyla’s sand-dusted shoulders, here are all of the best beauty looks from this year's ball.
Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Met Gala
Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

And just like that, fashion had its biggest night of the year at the 2024 Met Gala. Hosted every year on the first Monday in May, the ball is a hotspot for celebrities to present their best avant-garde looks— bold hair and makeup included. This year’s theme was named after the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Archival gowns, in line with “The Garden of Time” dress code, met exaggerated beauty moments, with hairstyles just as sculptural as the exhibit.

As soon as the Met Gala co-chair Zendaya stepped foot on the carpet, we knew we were in for a reawakening. She paired her Maison Margiela Artisanal peacock gown with dark, doll-like makeup, topped off with a cocktail hat over pinned-up hair. Grammy Award-winning Tyla turned into the sand of time, dusting her shoulder in sand which juxtaposed her wet hair look. Drenched as well, Doja Cat dropped jaws with metallic eyeliner tears running down her cheeks (think: dramatized Chet Lo FW24 show).

FKA Twigs covered her half-buzzed head and ears in lab-grown diamonds, a sustainable alternative to the ongoing blood diamond crisis in the Congo. Meanwhile, Lizzo gave us all the drama we were asking for, covering her raw cut bangs with an elaborate headpiece with jewels placed on her lids. To end the red carpet, Cardi B shut it down in a headwrap with her gown sprawled across the entire floor. This of course did not take away from her show-stealing and color-bursting emerald nails and under eyeliner. 

Below, you’ll find the best beauty looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

TOPICS: 