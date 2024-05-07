Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

And just like that, fashion had its biggest night of the year at the 2024 Met Gala. Hosted every year on the first Monday in May, the ball is a hotspot for celebrities to present their best avant-garde looks— bold hair and makeup included. This year’s theme was named after the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Archival gowns, in line with “The Garden of Time” dress code, met exaggerated beauty moments, with hairstyles just as sculptural as the exhibit.

As soon as the Met Gala co-chair Zendaya stepped foot on the carpet, we knew we were in for a reawakening. She paired her Maison Margiela Artisanal peacock gown with dark, doll-like makeup, topped off with a cocktail hat over pinned-up hair. Grammy Award-winning Tyla turned into the sand of time, dusting her shoulder in sand which juxtaposed her wet hair look. Drenched as well, Doja Cat dropped jaws with metallic eyeliner tears running down her cheeks (think: dramatized Chet Lo FW24 show).

FKA Twigs covered her half-buzzed head and ears in lab-grown diamonds, a sustainable alternative to the ongoing blood diamond crisis in the Congo. Meanwhile, Lizzo gave us all the drama we were asking for, covering her raw cut bangs with an elaborate headpiece with jewels placed on her lids. To end the red carpet, Cardi B shut it down in a headwrap with her gown sprawled across the entire floor. This of course did not take away from her show-stealing and color-bursting emerald nails and under eyeliner.

Below, you’ll find the best beauty looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

01 01 Zendaya NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

02 02 La La Anthony NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

03 03 Doja Cat NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

04 04 Willow Smith NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Willow Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

05 05 Lil Nas X NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

06 06 Cynthia Erivo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

07 07 Kerry Washington NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kerry Washington attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

08 08 Keke Palmer NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

09 09 Aurora James NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Aurora James attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

10 10 Olivier Rousteing NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Olivier Rousteing attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

11 11 Alton Mason NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Alton Mason attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

12 12 Jon Batiste NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jon Batiste attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

13 13 Taylor Russell NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

14 14 Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Teyana Taylor attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

15 15 Aisha McShaw and Revered Al Sharpton NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: (L-R) Aisha McShaw and Revered Al Sharpton attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

16 16 Aya Nakamura NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Aya Nakamura attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

17 17 Nicki Minaj NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

18 18 Jodie Turner-Smith NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jodie Turner-Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

19 19 Paloma Elsesser NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Paloma Elsesser attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

20 20 Lizzo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

21 21 Amanda Gorman NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Amanda Gorman attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

22 22 Erykah Badu NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Erykah Badu attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

23 23 Janelle Monáe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

24 24 Serena Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

25 25 FKA Twigs NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: FKA Twigs attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

26 26 Naomi Campbell NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Naomi Campbell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

27 27 Little Simz NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Little Simz wears Burberry at The Met Gala 2024 on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

28 28 Taraji P. Henson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

29 29 Adut Akech NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Adut Akech attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

30 30 Jaden Smith NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jaden Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

31 31 Zendaya NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

32 32 Da’Vine Joy Randolph NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)