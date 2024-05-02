23 Black Designer Looks That Stole The Show At The Met Gala Through The Years

Getty Images

In 2019, TV and radio host Bevy Smith was invited to the Met Gala. Smith took this as an opportunity to bring awareness to an issue: the lack of Black designers worn at the Met. The 2019 Met Gala theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Smith wore a fantastical look by designer Black designer Kimberly Goldson, while Dapper Dan designed her Gucci cape, and Tiannia Barnes designed her shoes. Even her crown was designed by Black hat designer Anthony Maxwell. Smith made it a point for the special evening to be an “all-Black everything” affair.

Dapper Dan dressed four more stars for the evening including rapper 21 Savage, actor Omari Hardwick, actress Regina Hall and fashion titan Bethann Hardison. For the rapper’s look, he designed a gold-patterned black jacket that Savage wore with a pair of black leather pants. Hardwick was styled in a light green patterned suit with a tan vest layered underneath while Hall wore a gold off-the-shoulder dress with a bee detail at the bust and a stunning pink sleeve detail. Last but certainly not least, Hardison arrived in a black sparkling pleated jacket with a long train, red and green pants, and a matching headdress. Her black double G heels completed the look with a Dapper Dan touch to perfection. Designer Victor Glemaud create a custom look for actress Dominique Jackson. She stunned in a black and white dress with a glamorous white draped trim along the entire hem of her gown.

That same year, tennis icon Serena Williams wore a vibrant yellow dress with pink floral-like appliques by Off-White designer and founder, the late Virgil Abloh. Actress Lena Waithe wore matching suits with her designer Pyer Moss. Waithe and Moss honored the Black drag queens who inspire Camp aesthetics.

After the pandemic, the Met Gala continued in 2021 with the theme “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.” F1 driver Lewis Hamilton made a statement about the lack of Black designers on the invitation. Hamilton invited designers Edvin Thompson, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert. The three all dressed celebrities that night with Thompson outfitting professional track star Sha’Carri Richardson and supermodel Alton Mason. Nicholson designed a look for Hamilton, and Rembert dressed Kehlani. This night was monumental as Hamilton had paid for each designer to have a seat at his table to make a statement about Black designers’ importance. Another Black designer who dressed celebrities in 2021 was Victor Glemaud. He customized a piece for actress Laura Harrier in a dreamy cinched waist and voluminous gown.

In 2022, Taofeek Abijako was selected to dress Black Panther actress Danai Gurira. He created a breathtaking blue sheen gown with an artistic strapless bodice with structured draping. Meanwhile, musician Questlove was dressed in a black outfit designed by a Black quilting group called the Gee Band and designer Greg Lauren. The theme that year was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Last year’s Met Gala had many Black designer moments that we hope are repeated tenfold this year. The theme was in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” La La Anthony was invited for the first time wearing a white one-shoulder gown by Sergio Hudson while Keke Palmer also wore a dress by Hudson that was a strapless tweed, form-fitting gown. Our cover star Usher came onto the red, white, and blue carpet with his designer and date Bianca Saunders wearing a tailored black suit with a pair of black gloves and a satin white button down and tie with a diamond brooch detail. Elsewhere, rising rapper Ice Spice also attended for the first time last year. The New York native wore a white sheer paneled gown designed by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. Actor Jeremy Pope also donned a look by Rousteing. It consisted of a white feathered top with a dramatically long train with Lagerfeld’s face displayed on it.

Keep scrolling to see all these incredible Black designer moments in honor of the upcoming 2024 Met Gala event.

01 01 Bevy Smith Wears Dapper Dan And Kimberly Goldson At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Bevy Smith attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

02 02 21 Savage Wearing Dapper Dan At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 6: 21 Savage attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit “Camp: Notes On Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

03 03 Bethann Hardison Wearing Dapper Dan At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Bethann Hardison attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

04 04 Regina Hall Wearing Dapper Dan At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 6: Regina Hall attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit “Camp: Notes On Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

05 05 Dominique Jackson Wearing Victor Glemaud At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Dominique Jackson attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

06 06 Omari Hardwick Wearing Dapper Dan At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Omari Hardwick attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

07 07 Serena Williams Wearing Off-White At The 2019 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Serena Williams arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

08 08 Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond Wearing Pyer Moss At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

09 09 Ashton Sanders Wearing Telfar At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Telfar Clemens and Ashton Sanders attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

10 10 Lewis Hamilton And Kenneth Nicholson Wearing Kenneth Nicholson At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton and designer Kenneth Nicholson attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

11 11 Alton Mason Wearing Theophilio At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alton Mason attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

12 12 Kehlani Wearing Aliétte At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kehlani attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

13 13 Edvin Thompson and Sha’Carri Richardson Wearing Theophilio At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Edvin Thompson and Sha’Carri Richardson attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

14 14 Christopher John Rogers and Jordan Alexander Wearing Christopher John Rogers At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Christopher John Rogers and Jordan Alexander attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

15 15 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Weating Brother Vellies At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aurora James and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

16 16 Danai Gurira Wearing Head of State At The 2022 Met Gala Danai Gurira in a gown by Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

17 17 Victor Glemaud and Laura Harrier Wearing Victor Glemaud At The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Victor Glemaud and Laura Harrier arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

18 18 Questlove Wearing Greg Lauren And Gee Band At The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Questlove attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

19 19 Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing Wearing Balmain At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

20 20 Ice Spice Wearing Balmain At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

21 21 Usher Wearing Bianca Saunders At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Usher attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

22 22 Keke Palmer Wearing Sergio Hudson The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)