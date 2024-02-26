In The Studio: Bianca Saunders

Jan Solberg

The distinctness that lies in Saunders’s clothing is influenced by her Jamaican and British background. She uses these signifiers not only to create garments that are impeccably built but also to invite customers into her universe—one that’s filled with immaculate draping and forward-thinking silhouettes. “I start each collection as if I’m starting again. I spent a lot of time at the library flicking through books and then coming up with a story,” Saunders adds. The masculine form serves as muse for the designer, who cut her teeth at London’s Royal Academy of Arts.

The brand’s ethos lies in Saunders’s fresh perspective on what can be seen as acceptable workwear and sportswear. In this distinct moment, she is interpreting what she believes to be modern; cuts and cinches that are tailored to perfection. This subtleness and dedication to her craft is what makes the designer’s point of view so important. Each construction is of the utmost importance to Saunders, as it is a means of self-expression that gives her the opportunity to push her edgy agenda: redefining and celebrating masculinity.

A layer of authenticity and tastefulness exists in each collection. The staples within her lines allow the pieces to be viewed beyond the lens of menswear—some feel genderless. The eponymous brand has acquired a following due to these sentiments but also due to how effortlessly her clothing can fit into one’s current wardrobe. With her inspirations, Saunders blends diversity and individualism while simultaneously dismissing gender norms. By doing so, the designer provides intricate options for individuals who are choosing to veer away from conventional fashion choices.

Intertwined into the seams of each garment created by the designer is a hint of sophistication. The refined elegance arrives in the form of split hems, tucked waists and vests, or tops created with eloquent layers. Each piece speaks to Saunders’s ability to envision purposeful men’s clothing whilst making concise and somewhat minimalist designs.

Aside from pushing forward her own agenda within the fashion industry, the designer is also fixated on creating clothes that will stand the test of time. With their quirky details, these pieces have inherent value because Saunders imbues them with meaning. Her sharp eye leads to garments that are ushering in an era of exploration for British fashion. Saunders’s accomplishments so far have been spectacular to watch. These include winning the Andam Grand Prix Fashion Award in 2021 and being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020. With her impressive résumé and inspiring craftsmanship she is well on the path to success in the global fashion market.

Interviewer: Lynette Nylander

Director: Olivia Lifungula

Director of Photography: Jan Solberg

Hair by Yvonne Saunders

Makeup by Grace Macartney using Fenty Beauty & Nars

Gaffer: Alina Kay Kolosova

Sound Op: Marina Fusella

Production by: The Morrison Group

Production Assistants: Ciara Beveridge & Mia Henderson

Edited by Josh Homer

Color by Max Ferguson-Hook at Time Based Arts

Photographer: Richard Dowker